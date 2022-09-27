Kim Kardashian Rocks Sparkly Bikini Top From Dolce & Gabbana Collab In New Video

Kim Kardashian has been on absolute roll with her outfits lately, especially since her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The 41-year-old continued her stylish streak when she posted a sexy video of herself rocking an extremely tiny sparkly bikini top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the video, Kim wore a black triangle bikini top that was so tiny, it barely covered up her chest. She styled the glitter top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leather jeans that had black crystals embellished on the thighs. A thick belt cinched in her tiny waist while her toned abs were on full display. She topped her look off with a matching crystal choker necklace that had a cross hanging off of it and she styled her look with platinum blonde hair that was down and swept to the side in a voluminous blowout.

Since arriving in Milan for fashion week, Kim has been rocking a ton of sparkly D&G outfits, and just the other night she rocked a stunning black fitted beaded gown with a low-cut neckline that showed off major cleavage. She styled the crystal gown with a cross necklace and an updo. Earlier that night, Kim wore a stunning silver sparkly fitted gown that was laced up on the bodice and sides of the dress. She topped her look off with dazzling diamond Orlov Jewelry.

When Kim first arrived in Milan, she debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle that was much shorter than usual and was down in super voluminous waves while parted to the side. She styled the new do with a skintight black turtleneck with crystal bangles on the arms tucked into a pair of high-waisted, skintight black pants.

A day later, she stepped out rocking the same hairstyle, but this time wore all white. She donned a sleeveless, tight white mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the dress with a fuzzy white coat draped over her shoulders and white peep-toe, heel mules.