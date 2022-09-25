Kim Kardashian Sizzles In D&G Leopard Corset After Epic Show At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, turned heads when she recently walked outside in an unforgettable look Milan, Italy. The reality star rocked a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset with matching leggings, boots, and a long coat as she was photographed getting in and out of a vehicle during a dinner outing with family. She also had her blonde hair down and showed off flattering makeup.

Kim’s look was the last outfit she wore on the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. The beauty took part in the epic event to promote her collaboration with the high profile brand and was supported by some of her family members, including her mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. She was also photographed laughing with North during the latest dinner outing, which can be seen below.

In addition to a sparkly silver outfit at the D&G show, Kim made headlines in a silver bustier jumpsuit by the brand ahead of the show. She was stepping out for another dinner when she was spotted in the look and got a lot of attention. She also had her hair down for that outing and added matching pointy shoes.

When Kim’s not making headlines for her incredible outfits, she’s doing so for her personal life. The SKIMS creator was recently seen reuniting with her ex Kanye West at their daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. It was the first time they were photographed together since Kim split from her boyfriend of around nine months, Pete Davidson. They were both cheering her on as she played the game and looked like they were being friendly with each other.

As Kim continues to co-parent with Kanye, who is the father of all four of her kids, including her three-year-old son Psalm, she is leaning into gratitude for her relationship with Pete as well. “Her relationship with Pete really taught her that she is capable of being in love again and she knows that, in time, she will find someone,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The former lovebirds started seeing each other in Oct. 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live, on which Pete was a cast member at the time.