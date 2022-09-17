Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game

Kim and Kanye looked like co-parenting champs at North's game. The last time the pair were photographed in public together was way back in June.

September 17, 2022 4:02PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West is out in dad mode as we spot the rapper/designer at his daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. Kanye holds Chicago by the hand as he walks alongside a nanny during North's game. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West meets up with daughter North prior to her basketball game in Los Angeles. North dribbles a basketball as she walks next to dad who wears an all-black outfit with his signature rubber boots. Pictured: Kanye West, North West BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at their daughter North’s basketball game in September 2022. (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

In the photos, Kim and Kanye flank North, chatting with their eldest child as she finished up her basketball game. The reality star looked incredible in her white tank top and bright orange track pants as she placed her arm around North. Kanye, meanwhile, kept it cool in his usual dark hoodie and matching pants, as he too appeared quite talkative.

The outing comes only hours after it was reported Kanye was now dating Candice Swanepoel. After the “Famous” rapper was seen getting flirty with the supermodel at the Yeezy GAP sunglass event at New York Fashion Week earlier this week, the pair are now allegedly an official couple! This comes after Kanye was seen at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica a week before with a mystery woman!

In other Kanye dating news, he was said to have called it quits with Chaney Jones in June. However, the Instagram model denied she split with the father of four. On Kanye’s birthday on June 8, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of loving photos of the couple. However, the pair have not been seen together in public since June. All this came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also share Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Kim is back on the market after calling off her nine-month romance with Pete. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “single and ready to mingle” but she’s not looking to rush into any new relationship. “Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”

With their respective love lives being a bit up in the air at the moment, its lovely to see Kim and Kanye come together for the kids — the former spouses also share son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4 and son Psalm, 2. Here’s to more amazing co-parenting by the famous exes!

