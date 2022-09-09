Kim Kardashian Wears Sheer Sparkly Dress To Fendi Show At NYFW: Photos

Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian has a talent for dropping jaws everywhere she goes. She arrived for the FENDI show in New York City on Friday, September 9, in a sheer metallic gown, giving New York Fashion Week (NYFW) a lesson in the virtues of showing a lot of skin. The mother of four, 41, slayed in the impressively unique netted gown with long sleeves that covered her hands. She glowed, as she parted her platinum blonde locks and pulled them back into a ponytail. The SKKN skincare founder brought the full glam with her neutral-toned makeup and smokey eyes look and accessorized with a tiny matching bag and strappy sandals with chunky heels, but appeared to forgo the jewelry, as her dress flashed with plenty of sparkle.

Kim Kardashian at NYFW
Kim Kardashian appears at the FENDI show during NYFW 2022. (BACKGRID)

While the KUWTK reality icon appeared to wear the skin-baring dress with full confidence, she’s previously spoken out about her battle with a skin condition called psoriasis — something that ultimately inspired the creation of her SKKN Skin Care line. “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis,” she wrote in a September 2019 blog post for Poosh, her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle site.  “No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup,” telling fans, “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over.”

The condition ultimately led to yet another of Kim’s successful enterprises. “@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for her journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it,” an SKKN Instagram post read on June 11, ahead of the product line’s official launch. “SKKN BY KIM is a result of those learnings, fueled by years of gathered insights from skincare specialists around the globe.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at NYFW 2022 (The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID)

Kim has routinely opened up with fans about her psoriasis, encouraging them to live a healthy life. “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you,” she continued in the Poosh post.  “You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over. I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies. With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum.”

It’s certainly working for her, as Kim continues to stun in some of the most incredible fashions in the entertainment industry.

