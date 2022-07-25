Kim Kardashian Strips Down & Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Bathtub Photos

Kim Kardashian does what it takes when it comes to promoting her amazing products to her 326M followers. The SKKN founder, 41, took to Instagram wearing next to nothing for a wet set of pics spotlighting her SKKN Oil Drops! “Brighten, hydrate, and glow with the @SKKN Oil Drops,” the reality TV icon captioned the July 25, 2022 photo collection, all taken from within a bathtub. In the first pic, Kim gave a kissy face to the camera while holding up the bottle of product to her makeup-free face. Her platinum blonde mermaid locks were pulled up away from her face, and she showed off her bare shoulders while wearing a strapless brown corset style top.

The second pic featured Kim submerging herself completely underwater, while the third showed her bare, radiant face coming up out of the water. A fourth pic showed her holding the product up to her luminescent skin again as she held her wet hair up. The fifth and final image showed the mother of four closing her eyes as she applied the oil drops directly to her face.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to react to the ethereal pics. “You Are Beautiful today !!!” commented one follower, while another reacted, “I know Pete took these,” alongside an emoji of a heart an arrow. “So beautiful without make up,” wrote another follower.

Kim’s journey apparently didn’t start with such clear skin. According to a post on the official SKKN Instagram site, the skincare maven’s journey to perfection began with psoriasis. “@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for her journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it,” began a June 11 photo post featuring a stunning photo of Kim. “SKKN BY KIM is a result of those learnings, fueled by years of gathered insights from skincare specialists around the globe.” The exclusive nine-piece line officially launched on June 21.