Kim Kardashian Takes North, 9, & Chicago, 4, To See Her SKKN Billboard In Times Square

Kim Kardashian acted as a tourist in New York City as she took her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, on a trip to Times Square to see her giant SKKN billboard on July 15. Kim brought followers along on her trip via her Instagram Story, which showed a photo (seen here) of North and Chicago smiling wide and sitting in a carriage with a view of the beautiful billboard in the background. The next image showed a different view of the billboard, which takes up two sides of a building, as North excitedly pointed at it. The back of Chicago’s head can be seen next to North, who was also turned away from the camera.

The surreal snapshots came after North was photographed carrying Chicago as they retreated to their NYC hotel on July 14. Chicago looked like a proud older sister with a big smile on her face as she cared for her younger sibling. Kim was seen trailing behind in an all-black ensemble consisting of leather jacket, leggings, heels, and oversized sunglasses.

North took her big sister duties to heart after she was separated from Chicago at Paris Couture Fashion Week with her famous mother. On July 8, Kim shared a carousel of photos from her fashionable vacation with her mini-me, which included photos of her eldest posing at the Louvre, standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, having the time of her life practicing her catwalk, and sitting front row at Jean-Paul Gaultier’s show. “North takes Paris,” Kim captioned the pics.

Kim appears to be spending plenty of time with her kids lately, as on July 4, she shared a photo with her boys, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Saint looked as happy as can be as he posed with his mom wearing loose-fitting jeans, a sports jersey, and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Psalm adorably turned away from the camera and had his thumb in his mouth. Also in the slide were photos of the SKIMS founder strolling the streets of the Big Apple with her sons. “Boys trip w their crazy drip,” she captioned the cute carousel.

Just one day prior, however, Kim took to Instagram to show a very intimate photo of her girls sleeping in bed nose to nose. “Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!” Kim captioned the sweet snapshot.

Kim also recently spent some time in Turks and Caicos at sister Kylie Jenner‘s home there with her kids and beau of nearly a year, Pete Davidson. “Kim, and Pete, as well as Kylie and several other family members, are staying at Kylie’s house there,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on July 1. “Turks and Caicos is one of the Kardashian family’s favorite vacation spots.”

They added that the vacation was meant specifically for family time and rest and relaxation. “They will be doing a lot of relaxing and bonding with her family. After a couple of very busy and stressful weeks of work, they are looking forward to having time off and being away from everything,” the source divulged.

Kim and her kids have certainly been living the jet-set life as of late!