Kim Kardashian’s Daughters North, 9, & Chicago, 4, Sleep Nose To Nose In Cute Photo

Kim Kardashian, 41, is taking in the precious moments when it comes to her kids. The doting mom shared a sweet photo of her two daughters, North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, sleeping nose to nose together in her bed. The sisters looked as comfortable as could be as they rocked cute pajamas, including a pink set with characters on it for the youngest West gal.

“Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better! 💕,” Kim captioned the epic pic. Her followers were quick to comment and they couldn’t help but gush over the adorable moment along with her. “best feeling ever,” one fan wrote while another shared that they loved the photo. “Look at Chi Chi and Northie,” another wrote while many more left red heart emojis.

Before Kim posted her latest family photo, a source told us that the reality star is spending this year’s 4th of July holiday with her kids, who also include sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, some other family members, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “Kim, and Pete, as well as Kylie [Jenner] and several other family members, are staying at Kylie’s house there,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to Kylie’s $50 million home that she purchased in Turks and Caicos in 2019. “Turks and Caicos is one of the Kardashian family’s favorite vacation spots.”

As far as what they have planned, the insider said they’ll be doing a lot of “relaxing and bonding” during the trip. “They will be doing a lot of relaxing and bonding with her family. After a couple of very busy and stressful weeks of work, they are looking forward to having time off and being away from everything,” the source explained. “Summer is Kim’s favorite season and she has been excited about this trip.”

On July 1, Kim shared a mirror selfie that showed her in a metallic silver bikini. Although she didn’t reveal the location she took the snapshot in, our source claims it was during the holiday trip. The beauty looked confident as she had her blonde hair pilled back into a low bun and added white framed sunglasses to the memorable two-piece.