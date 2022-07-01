Kim Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Silver Bikini For Sexy Mirror Selfie: Photo

The one and only Kim Kardashian blew us away on her Instagram yet again! On Friday, July 1, 2022, the 41-year-old posted yet another dazzling photo of herself in a racy bikini.

In the sizzling selfie, the reality star stood in front of a mirror in a lavish looking bathroom. She showed off her curves in a tiny metallic silver bikini while she pouted towards the camera. Her newly dyed blonde locks were tied up in a form fitting bun, while she sported bright shiny shades that matched her swimsuit. “SOON,” the caption read, with an air of mystery to what she was alluding to.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen Kim stun in metallic attire. On June 26, she posted a throwback snapshot of her laying in a large scenic body on her back with her arms spread. This time, the silver metallic swimsuit had a strapless top, and she rocked her signature flowing raven locks as it floated elegantly behind her. She also sported chunky reflective sunglasses that practically covered her entire face. “Lazy Sunday,” she cheekily captioned.

The millions of likes on Instagram clearly aren’t the only ones that appreciate Kim’s attire choices. Her beau Pete Davidson was seen catching a glimpse at her iconic backside while she wore a sheer black long sleeved dress and thigh high neon green boots. The couple looked longingly into each other’s eyes in another snapshot, clearly smitten with each other.

“Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife of the happy pair. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” they added.

This comes after the 28-year-old comedian made his departure from the legendary sketch show Saturday Night Live. However, Kim has apparently been more than supportive of her partner’s major life choice.“ Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.