Kim Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Silver Bikini For Sexy Mirror Selfie: Photo

Kim Kardashian posted a new bikini selfie on her Instagram on July 1, 2022.

By:
July 1, 2022 2:41PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took a break from the kids and headed out on a Mexican Food date in Los Angles. Kim appeared to be suffering from an eczema flare-up on her leg, and also looked to be in dire need of a pedicure. After dinner, Kanye took Kim to his fashion studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian looks stunning wearing a silver lower grill matching her Mercedes Maybach and jewelry, as she arrives for a business meeting in LA with her hairstylist and a handsome male companion at a studio in Los Angeles. Kim was radiant as she posed in snakeskin pants, a taupe sleeveless top that was tied at the back, layered necklaces and strappy heels. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

The one and only Kim Kardashian blew us away on her Instagram yet again! On Friday, July 1, 2022, the 41-year-old posted yet another dazzling photo of herself in a racy bikini.

In the sizzling selfie, the reality star stood in front of a mirror in a lavish looking bathroom. She showed off her curves in a tiny metallic silver bikini while she pouted towards the camera. Her newly dyed blonde locks were tied up in a form fitting bun, while she sported bright shiny shades that matched her swimsuit. “SOON,” the caption read, with an air of mystery to what she was alluding to.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen Kim stun in metallic attire. On June 26, she posted a throwback snapshot of her laying in a large scenic body on her back with her arms spread. This time, the silver metallic swimsuit had a strapless top, and she rocked her signature flowing raven locks as it floated elegantly behind her. She also sported chunky reflective sunglasses that practically covered her entire face. “Lazy Sunday,” she cheekily captioned.

The millions of likes on Instagram clearly aren’t the only ones that appreciate Kim’s attire choices. Her beau Pete Davidson was seen catching a glimpse at her iconic backside while she wore a sheer black long sleeved dress and thigh high neon green boots. The couple looked longingly into each other’s eyes in another snapshot, clearly smitten with each other.

“Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife of the happy pair. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” they added.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (MEGA)

This comes after the 28-year-old comedian made his departure from the legendary sketch show Saturday Night Live. However, Kim has apparently been more than supportive of her partner’s major life choice.“ Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

More From Our Partners

ad