Kim Kardashian Takes A Dip In Strapless Silver Bikini As She Enjoys A Throwback ‘Lazy Sunday’: Photo

Kim Kardashian, 41, knows how to post memorable photos and her latest Instagram post proves it. The Kardashians star shared what appeared to be a throwback snapshot of herself rocking a silver bikini while laying on her back in a body of water and spreading out her arms, on June 26. She also had large sunglasses on and her long dark hair was floating up in the waves, giving off epic mermaid vibes.

“Lazy Sunday,” Kim captioned the photo, indicating she was having a relaxing day. Once she posted the epic post, it didn’t take long for her fans to compliment it in the comments section. “So pretty,” one fan wrote while another pointed out how she looks like she’s meditating. “Lovely,” a third wrote while others left heart emojis.

Before Kim posted her most recent social media photo, she made headlines for announcing that she was changing the vagina area of her SKIMS bodysuit after her sister Khloe Kardashian previously pointed out an apparent design flaw with the popular piece of shapewear, in the premiere episode of The Kardashians. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!!” Kim wrote over footage of her SKIMS bodysuits. “I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU.”

Kim also spoke over the video. “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry,” she explained. “And we’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.”

When Kim’s not busy posting eye-catching photos or working to improve her SKIMS line, she’s spending time with her four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex Kanye West, and boyfriend Pete Davidson. She recently attended one of North’s basketball games, where she reunited with Kanye, just before Father’s Day. Both doting parents watched their daughter intensely during the game and reportedly spoke to each other a few times.