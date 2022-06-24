Kim Kardashian Admits She Had ‘Vagina Area’ Of SKIMS Bodysuit Widened ‘Just For’ Khloe

Kim Kardashian is making a major change to her SKIMS bodysuit after her sister Khloe Kardashian pointed out its apparent design flaw. Kim, 41, announced on her Instagram Story on June 23 that she is adding fabric to the crotch area of the bodysuit, where the buttons are located. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!!” the mother of four wrote over footage of her SKIMS bodysuits. “I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU,” she added with a winky face and the hashtag, “#TheKhloeKut.”

She also spoke over the video, saying, “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry.” She continued, “And we’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.” In her third video slide regarding the matter, Kim zoomed in on the part of the bodysuit being reconstructed and said, “Just for you Khlo. Widening it.”

Khloe, 37, complained about the crotch area of the bodysuits during the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians back in April. “You know how you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?” she asked Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, while out at dinner with them, per The U.S. Sun. She then proceeded to complain that there isn’t enough fabric to cover her private parts. “You don’t want the vagina hanging out the side of the SKIMS,” Kourtney responded, seemingly sympathizing with her younger sister.

Khloe has been open about her problems down below in the past. In 2015, she took to Instagram to gush over her all-white outfit consisting of super-tight skinny jeans and a fitted white long-sleeve shirt. “Today I let [stylists] Jen and Joyce not only do my hair and make up but I actually let them style me today. And I must say I love what these two ladies created,” she wrote under her mirror selfie before commenting on a slight wardrobe malfunction. “Oh Camille the camel [toe] is trying to say hi! I hope she listens today,” she added.

Hopefully with the changes made to the SKIMS bodysuit, Khloe won’t ever have to worry about Camille or spilling out of undergarments ever again!