Kim Kardashian Shares How Kourtney Helped Her Decide When To Introduce Kids To Pete Davidson

A lot has changed since the last time Kim Kardashian was single – including Kim herself. The 41-year-old Kardashians star is now a mother of four, and her new relationship with Pete Davidson had to take that fact into account. During Tuesday’s episode (Jan 21) of TODAY, Kim talked with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kim dished on her new romance, and how Kourtney Kardashian helped out on the decision to introduce Pete to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm. “Luckily, I have a sister who’s been through it all,” said Kim, “and we talked about it.”

Kim said she also consulted “a few therapists” and friends in a similar situation. “I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” said Kim. “But, you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

We’re catching up with @KimKardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more! pic.twitter.com/Chsz8cK5FW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

For Kim, this new romance with Pete, 28, caught her by surprise. The two met during her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, which came months after she filed for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West. Kim split from Ye, 45, in February 2021, and she “waited a while” before dating again. “I waited like a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up,” she told the Today hosts. “I felt I just wanted “new energy and something different. And it definitely took me by surprise.”

With the interview coming on the heels of Ye celebrating Father’s Day with his kids at Kim’s house, she gave an update on their relationship. Kim said things were “good” and that “everything’s going good” between her and her ex.

That energy was in Kim’s Father’s Day message to her former husband. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a photo of Ye posing with their kids. “Happy Father’s Day, Ye.” Days before this big family reunion at Kim’s house, she and Ye reunited to support their daughter, North, at a basketball game at Thousand Oaks. The duo reportedly kept a low-key profile by watching North on the court and did not make a big scene by cheering or doing anything else to draw attention.