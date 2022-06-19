Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite At Daughter North’s Basketball Game Ahead of Father’s Day: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids. The exes were spotted together on the night of Friday, June 17 watching their 9-year-old daughter North play a basketball game in a Thousand Oaks sports and gym facility. The pictures, which were obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, show Kim, 41, and the rapper, 45, looking intensely focused on watching their daughter’s moves. According to a TMZ source, neither of the famous parents “made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else.” They did, however, speak to each other a few times throughout the game.

Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, was nowhere to be seen, and there may be a good reason for that. Kanye has made it very clear he does not approve of “Kete”, as they’re called, nor the former Saturday Night Live comedian spending time with his four children. In March, he posted on his Instagram Story calling out some of Pete’s previous jokes about children and claimed they were “yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from” his children, per Yahoo! Life. Kanye publicly denounced Kim and Pete and bullied Pete online several other times earlier in the year, even once calling him a “tramp” when making fun of his tattoo of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In June, a source echoed the same sentiment to HollywoodLife. “[It’s not something] Kanye was prepared for or even thinking about when he and Kim split,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife about Kim and Pete’s surprising romance. “For Pete and the kids to get so close, so fast, is deeply unsettling for Kanye. It’s really difficult seeing photos of them together everywhere he goes, and he just wishes things were different.”

That has not stopped Pete from getting to know the four kids Kim and Kanye share, though. In fact, Kim trusts Pete with her kids so much that she let Pete take Saint, 7, on a solo outing. Pete was photographed sweetly holding Saint’s hand on June 4 as they headed to The Cheesecake Factory in West Hollywood. Prior to that, Pete was spotted on a joy ride with North in a pink Moke car around the streets of Scott Disick‘s gated community.

Pete met Kim’s kids in Dec. 2021, according to an insider close to the Kardashian family. “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend.’ Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Kanye for his part has been linked to several women since his divorce from Kim and was last dating Chaney Jones, 24, before they went their separate ways at the beginning of June. Before that, he dated Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 32, and Russian model Irina Shayk, 36. It does not appear as though any of Kanye’s flings have met his children.