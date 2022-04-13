Kim Kardashian Hints She May Have More Kids Amidst Pete Davidson Romance

Despite previously saying she was ‘done’ having more kids, Kim Kardashian seems to have changed her tune in a new interview. Could Pete Davidson have something to do with that?!

Kim Kardashian is already a mom of four, but she appears to be thinking of expanding her brood! Kim, her mom and her sisters sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood, and during a game of “Most Likely”, she made the subtle confession. Host Kit Hoover asked the family who would be “most likely” to have as many kids as Kris Jenner, who has six in total. While most of the family, including Kim, agreed that Kourtney Kardashian would be the one, Kim also held up a photo of herself to answer the question.

Since it was a quick game and interview, no one acknowledged Kim’s bold statement. However, it’s definitely a different tune than we’ve heard from Kim in the past. As recently as September 2021, Kim insisted she didn’t plan on having any more children. “Yes, [I’m done], I think,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “I have a lot of kids. I’m done.” Of course, that was before the reality star started dating Pete Davidson!

Just weeks after that Ellen interview, Kim first felt sparks with Pete when she hosted Saturday Night Live. They quietly started hanging out, and were first linked by the end of October after a public outing. These days, Kim and Pete are happier than ever together, and his mom recently hinted that she’s ready for them to have a little one. When one fan commented on Instagram, “[Kim] will be pregnant with [Pete’s] child by the end of the year,” the comedian’s mom reportedly responded, “yayyyy!” The comment has since been deleted, but Kim certainly seems like she may be on the same page based on her answer in the “Most Likely” game!

Meanwhile, in the same Access Hollywood interview, Kourtney said that she and her fiance, Travis Barker, are hoping to have two more kids together (she shares three children with Scott Disick, while he has two, as well as a stepdaughter, with ex Shanna Moakler). The pair’s journey to have a baby will be documented on the family’s new show, The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on April 14.