Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Have Talked About Kids After His Mom’s Comments

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had ‘a discussion’ about possibly having children together after his mom replied to a fan that said the reality star will be pregnant with his child ‘by the end of the year.’

It looks like Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, are already thinking about whether or not they’ll have a family together, around five months after they first started dating. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live comedian are ‘not ruling out’ adding to her brood with a child of their own as they continue “growing closer.”

Pete is really happy with where things stand between them and he only wants to continue growing closer,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Pete has always known he’s wanted to have kids and become a father one day. Even though some people might not take Pete seriously, he absolutely sees himself settling down with a wife and starting a family of his own. He knows Kim is completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need a man to provide for her.”

Kim, who already shares four kids with ex Kanye West, and Pete’s thoughts about starting a family together come around the same time his mom Amy Davidson made headlines for answering a fan’s post that predicted Kim would be pregnant with Pete’s baby “by the end of the year.” The doting parent replied with, “yayyyy!,” proving she’d be excited if that happened to her son and his new lady love, and it apparently opened “the door” for baby talk between the couple.

Kim Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Her Kids -- See The Sweet Photos

Pete was totally embarrassed that his mother went there, but this did open the door for them to have a conversation about the topic,” another source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “They touched on it before but, because there was some truth to his mother Amy’s comment, it did cause a discussion to be had. Pete does want to have a kid one day, and Kim has not ruled out the possibility of having more children. She saw her mother successfully raise six children and Kim knows that she could do the same.”

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they were seen spending time together in Oct. Since then, they’ve been very open about going on dates and sharing PDA in front of others. Kim also recently shared pics of them on social media for the first time, making their relationship “Instagram official.”