Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Share A Kiss As He Picks Her Up From LA Airport: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked head over heels for each other as they passionately kissed in a car after he picked her up at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, don’t care about flaunting PDA! The lovebirds happily shared a passionate kiss right after the Saturday Night Live comedian picked up the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star up from Van Nuys Airport on the morning of March 20 and it was caught all on camera. In pics shared by TMZ, Kim can be seen sitting on the passenger side of the Mercedes they were in and leaning over to her beau, who was in the driver’s seat, as they locked lips.

Before the kiss, Kim had reportedly just landed her private G650 jet. She was coming back from Miami, FL, where she visited for he new SKIMS Swim launch.

Although the PDA-filled photos are getting a lot of attention, the new couple, who started dating around Oct. 2021, still try and keep it to a minimum and were only spotted publicly kissing one other time around Valentine’s Day. They’ve been more open in talking about their romance, though, and Kim recently told Ellen DeGeneres that Pete has “a few” tattoos for her and even “branded” her first name on his chest.

After her appearance on Ellen’s show aired, a source told us that even though Kim, who was recently declared legally single in regards to her divorce from Kanye West, appreciates Pete’s tattoos and loves that he feels close enough to her to get them, she’s not going that route when it comes to showing her affection for him.

“Kim is going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favor on getting her own,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin.”

Another insider EXCLUSIVELY told us that her decision to not get tattoos has nothing to do with Pete. “It was just something Kim was never into,” the insider shared.