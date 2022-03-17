Kim Kardashian Confesses Taking ‘High Road’ With Kanye West Is A ‘Challenge’: Watch

Watch

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian leaves what may be a lawyer's house after the star exchanged posts with estranged husband, Kanye West over TikTok drama! The exes have been locked in a bitter exchange with Kim going on the attack after Kanye shared his grievance on social media. Kim responded by saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian opened up about trying to learn more from the difficult times she’s had with her estranged husband.

Kanye West’s public outbursts don’t seem very easy to deal with, especially for those involved. Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up about how she tries to take the “high road,” with her 44-year-old estranged husband to try to set a good example for their four kids. She also admitted to trying to see the lessons that she can learn from the situations in her upcoming Ellen interview, in a new clip released on Thursday March 17.

Kim revealed that she felt like her parents Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian set a “good example” for her with their relationship, and she tries her best for the sake of their children. “I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she said.

Kim discussed her approach to her relationship with Kanye on 'Ellen.'

While Kim admitted that it can be “hard,” she tries to use her experiences, especially the “challenging” ones to try to better herself. “I try to sit still sometimes and say, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I get through it and what is this challenge placed here in my life? I know that seems like super zen, and it’s just really what I do. I try to think okay, I have to get better at this,” she said.

talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Kim Kardashian leads the way as VIPs attend the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA, USA.
Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show.

The SKIMs founder explained how she was once super concerned about “narratives,” but now her perspective has changed for her wanting to be the best possible version of herself. “I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul,” she said. “The whole message that I try to take away from anything not going your way in life is: Just try to learn, move on, and be a good person.”

Kim and Kanye out for a walk back when they were together.

Kim has shown that she’s tried to take that high road with Kanye numerous times, amid some of his many public outbursts calling her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson out.  Even though Kim has responded to some of Kanye’s posts publicly, asking him to stop pushing a false narrative, she’s also admitted to trying to be a supporter of him for their kids’ sake. Ahead of the release of the upcoming Kardashians show on Hulu, Kim admitted that she wouldn’t use the show to “criticize” Kanye in a recent interview with Variety.