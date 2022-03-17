Kim Kardashian Confesses Taking ‘High Road’ With Kanye West Is A ‘Challenge’: Watch

Kim Kardashian opened up about trying to learn more from the difficult times she’s had with her estranged husband.

Kanye West’s public outbursts don’t seem very easy to deal with, especially for those involved. Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up about how she tries to take the “high road,” with her 44-year-old estranged husband to try to set a good example for their four kids. She also admitted to trying to see the lessons that she can learn from the situations in her upcoming Ellen interview, in a new clip released on Thursday March 17.

Kim revealed that she felt like her parents Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian set a “good example” for her with their relationship, and she tries her best for the sake of their children. “I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she said.

While Kim admitted that it can be “hard,” she tries to use her experiences, especially the “challenging” ones to try to better herself. “I try to sit still sometimes and say, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I get through it and what is this challenge placed here in my life? I know that seems like super zen, and it’s just really what I do. I try to think okay, I have to get better at this,” she said.

The SKIMs founder explained how she was once super concerned about “narratives,” but now her perspective has changed for her wanting to be the best possible version of herself. “I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul,” she said. “The whole message that I try to take away from anything not going your way in life is: Just try to learn, move on, and be a good person.”

Kim has shown that she’s tried to take that high road with Kanye numerous times, amid some of his many public outbursts calling her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson out. Even though Kim has responded to some of Kanye’s posts publicly, asking him to stop pushing a false narrative, she’s also admitted to trying to be a supporter of him for their kids’ sake. Ahead of the release of the upcoming Kardashians show on Hulu, Kim admitted that she wouldn’t use the show to “criticize” Kanye in a recent interview with Variety.