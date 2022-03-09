Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves & Respects’ Him

Kim revealed her estranged husband Kanye is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series.

Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

“I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately,” she continued. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family.”

Despite Kanye recently slamming Kim over her parenting skills and her new romance with Pete Davidson, she said the former couple will always have a “love and respect” for each other. “And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive,” she added. “I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kim went on to reveal Kanye had filmed scenes for her family’s new Hulu reality series –he is part of a “major arc” in the first episode — before things turned ugly online. She also opened up about Pete’s possible contribution to the show, even though she had not film with him yet. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

But fans will get a snapshot of the beginning of their romance, as Kim said production was rolling at the time to capture “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She added, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Hulu’s new Kardashian series is reportedly dropping Spring 2022.