Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Invite Kanye West To Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party

After the all the drama surrounding the exes’ daughters birthday party, sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is trying to start doing things separately from Kanye.

Kanye West claimed that he hadn’t been told the address for his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party in a January 15 video. Despite him seeing to eventually have found where the party was happening, it definitely seems like the 44-year-old rapper wasn’t who his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was expecting to see at the bash, which was thrown with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster. A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.

The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.

Hours after the video of Kanye ranting about not knowing where the party was, he was seen in a video shared by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, where Yeezy was seen chatting with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. The rapper later admitted that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott had told him where it was. Another source added that Kim didn’t want to hold it against Kylie or Travis that Kanye came to the party, because “their hearts were in the right place.”

The second source added that the SKIMS founder has tried to stay on good terms with Ye, but wants to be on her own more often now. “Kim would never keep her kids from Kanye in a million years, but she also wants him to realize that they’re living separate lives now. Kim has no obligation to invite Kanye to the parties she throws for their kids,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She needs to focus on her own life and her kids. And Kanye needs to understand that that doesn’t always involve him.”

The birthday party was only one of Kanye’s most recent public statements on Kim. He’s also taken shots recently in public at Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, including dissing the Saturday Night Live star in a new song. A source close to Kim revealed that she “doesn’t like being called out” by Kanye and has felt “frustrated” with many of his public outbursts. “Kim just would love nothing more than to have Kanye and her clear up their differences behind closed doors instead of the world seeing very intimate details coming out that she then has to clean up after the fact. It is a stress Kim didn’t know she was going to have and doesn’t want and is now hoping to somewhat control a little better in the future,” the source said.