Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Invite Kanye West To Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party

kim kardashian, kanye west, chicago west
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
, , and

After the all the drama surrounding the exes’ daughters birthday party, sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is trying to start doing things separately from Kanye.

Kanye West claimed that he hadn’t been told the address for his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party in a January 15 video. Despite him seeing to eventually have found where the party was happening, it definitely seems like the 44-year-old rapper wasn’t who his ex-wife Kim Kardashian41, was expecting to see at the bash, which was thrown with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster. A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.

The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.

Kanye crashed his daughter Chicago’s birthday, after Kim didn’t tell him the address. (SplashNews)

Hours after the video of Kanye ranting about not knowing where the party was, he was seen in a video shared by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, where Yeezy was seen chatting with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. The rapper later admitted that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott had told him where it was. Another source added that Kim didn’t want to hold it against Kylie or Travis that Kanye came to the party, because “their hearts were in the right place.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Her Kids -- See The Sweet Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian takes her children to Dave and Busters. 28 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809309_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian was seen leaving Dave & Buster's with North West and Saint West. Kim cut a low key outfit sporting black and checkered vans slip ons. 28 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: PG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809297_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta.Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021

The second source added that the SKIMS founder has tried to stay on good terms with Ye, but wants to be on her own more often now. “Kim would never keep her kids from Kanye in a million years, but she also wants him to realize that they’re living separate lives now. Kim has no obligation to invite Kanye to the parties she throws for their kids,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She needs to focus on her own life and her kids. And Kanye needs to understand that that doesn’t always involve him.”

The birthday party was only one of Kanye’s most recent public statements on Kim. He’s also taken shots recently in public at Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, including dissing the Saturday Night Live star in a new song. A source close to Kim revealed that she “doesn’t like being called out” by Kanye and has felt “frustrated” with many of his public outbursts. “Kim just would love nothing more than to have Kanye and her clear up their differences behind closed doors instead of the world seeing very intimate details coming out that she then has to clean up after the fact. It is a stress Kim didn’t know she was going to have and doesn’t want and is now hoping to somewhat control a little better in the future,” the source said.

 