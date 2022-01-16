Exclusive

Pete Davidson’s Reaction To Being Dissed By Kanye West In A Song Revealed

Pete Davidson
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 Music Grammy Nominations, Toronto, Canada - 8 Oct 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star ‘expected’ to be called out sooner or later for dating Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is above it! The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is apparently not bothered by being called out in an allegedly leaked snippet of a new Kanye West song. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian definitely wasn’t caught off guard when the rapper sang about beating Pete up over dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious,” the insider dished.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson’s reaction to being called out on a Kanye West song is revealed. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

“He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye as he is still the father of Kim’s children and that is important and forever and Pete will never step in the way of any of that,” the source continued. “He finds being on a song of Kanye’s as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool. Pete knows that he will live forever now that he is a part of a Kanye song.” Just to be mentioned by the world-renowned artist “makes it all worth it” for the Staton Island native.

In Kanye’s new song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” he sings, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” The brief audio clip was shared on Twitter with a photo of Kanye and his new romantic partner Julia Fox. Kanye also teased the single on his Instagram on Thursday, January 13, posting the cover art featuring an avant-garde statue of an animal.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson -- Photos Of The Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

Pete and Kim’s romance has certainly been heating up since they were first linked together back in October 2021. They were recently spotted on a fun-filled pizza date, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. The pair also just got back from a tropical getaway to the Bahamas over the holidays. The It couple definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

Meanwhile, Kanye appears to be enjoying his time with GF Julia. The model recently spilled the tea on their relationship, saying she is pleasantly surprised Kanye has yet to let her down, as she has become accustomed to with her past lovers. “I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”