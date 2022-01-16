Kanye West Holds Chicago In 1st Photo At Her 4th Birthday After Claiming He Was Not Invited

Chicago West was about to take a swing at a ‘4’ shaped piñata as she was held by her dad Kanye. The photos surfaced hours after he claimed he was ‘not allowed’ at the event.

Kanye West not only made it to his daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday — he was also front and center for a very special moment: hitting the piñata! In the first photos of Ye at the bash, the 44 year old rapper can be seen holding his adorable daughter as she holds a pink and white striped stick to hit the (likely filled with candy) decoration at the January 15 party. Kanye wore an all black leather outfit and chunky shoes, while Chi channeled Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in her pink lamé outfit with matching pink pigtails in photos published by DailyMail.

The Yeezy designer was first spotted at the ‘LOL! Surprise’ and Barbie themed birthday for Chicago and her cousin Stormi Webster via a short Instagram story posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. In the clip Atiana, 22, filmed a large pink bouncy castle that just happened to catch Kanye in conversation with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66. The surprising sighting came shortly after the Watch The Throne rapper publicly claimed he was “not allowed” to attend the party, despite multiple calls and texts to various people — including estranged wife Kim Kardashian — for the address.

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in the selfie filmed video that was taken while he was driving, published by TMZ. A loud GPS giving directions could be heard in the background. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said, adding he had also asked for help from Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

After attending the party, he released another video where he thanked Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Travis Scott for giving him the location. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a follow-up video, also published by TMZ. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter…Kylie let me in,” he added.

The birthday drama comes amid Kim and Kanye’s on-going divorce. The SKIMS founder officially filed to end their marriage in Feb. 2021 after seven years and four children. Although Kimye’s split initially seemed amicable — with Kim supporting Ye through the release of his highly anticipated Donda album and him attending her SNL taping on Oct. 9 — the rapper has made it clear he wants to get back together. During his recent Larry Hoover benefit concert last month, he changed the outro to “Runaway” to sing, “I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly.”

A day later, Kim — who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28, since October — filed to become legally single. Kanye has also made attempts to move on with a flashy (and very fresh) romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31. Since meeting in Miami on NYE, the model and rapper have been spotted on dates in the Southern Florida city, New York and Los Angeles.