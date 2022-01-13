Lamar Odom Trashes Tristan As ‘Corny’ For Cheating On Khloe & Fathering A Child — Watch

When asked by paparazzi about the Khloe-Tristan infidelity drama, Lamar Odom said that Khloe should ‘be strong’ for her daughter True.

Lamar Odom, 42, dissed Tristan Thompson, 30, when he was asked about the fellow NBA star’s latest cheating scandal. TMZ reporters caught up with Lamar in Atlanta on Wednesday (Jan. 12) and got his response to Tristan cheating on their mutual ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. “That dude is corny for that,” Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016, told the paparazzi in a video that can be seen HERE. “But that’s all good,” he added.

The paparazzi also asked Tristan if he’s spoken to Khloe in the wake of the infidelity drama. “Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he said. “It’s too bad. But she’s gonna be alright. She’s a strong girl.” When asked what he would say to his ex-wife if they talked, the retired pro basketball player said he would “give her a hug” first, before advising that Khloe should “just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

As fans know, Tristan recently confirmed that he fathered his third child. Court documents that were filed before Tristan took the paternity test revealed that he admitted to having sex with Maralee in March 2021. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was still dating Khloe, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 3. They later broke up in June 2021.

After confirming that Maralee’s newborn baby boy was his, Tristan also shared a direct apology to Khloe. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.