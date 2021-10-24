Find Out

Khloe Kardashian Confesses Her Most 'Cringe Worthy' Moment On 'KUWTK': 'So Mortifying' 

Khloe Kardashian has shared her life on reality TV since 2007 — but this throwback moment still is ‘so mortifying’!

Khloe Kardashian, 37, confessed one of her most embarrassing moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians involved ex Lamar Odom, 41. “I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney‘s filming me,” Khloe said to People magazine in a new interview. “It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying,” she said, adding she did things that were “so mortifying and cringe-worthy.”

It was actually BFF Malika Haqq who filmed the moment, which aired back in season four of the reality show. The moment happened after Malika suggested Khloe find ways to “still nurture” her relationship with her then-husband, who was frequently on the road. After brainstorming, the women thought of shooting Khloe in a sexy video. “You know, I kind of like the idea of a sexy little video — I can be naughty,” Khloe said in a confessional.

“He’s obsessed with candy. Oh my god, I should do candy — like bags and bags and bags of skittles, and put them in a bathtub with me sitting in it with a tiara,” Khloe excitedly suggested over brunch to Malika at the time. “You’re going to have skittles in places you never have before,” her BFF responded, as the girls went right to the store to get shopping.

The moment wasn’t as sexy as planned, as Malika hurt Khloe as she poured huge gum bulls on her in the tub. “Owwww!” she screamed as Malika told her to “stop being a baby.”

Khloe and Lamar married back in 2009 after knowing each other for just a few weeks. The pair went on to star in their own spinoff Khloe & Lamar, however, separated in 2013 after four years of marriage.

Two years later, Lamar almost lost is love following a near fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, prompting Khloe to hold the divorce. Although Lamar was on good terms with the KarJenner clan after being discharged from hospital — even attending the Yeezy fashion show in 2016 — Khloe legally divorced him that year.