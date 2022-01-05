How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’

A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology.

Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”

The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”

In addition, another source shared that Khloe is “making every effort” to put the focus on herself and True. “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”

Our insider’s details on Khloe’s reaction comes after Tristan confirmed that Maralee’s newborn baby boy is his son. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to the Good American entrepreneur. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”