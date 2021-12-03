Tristan Thompson Accused Of Fathering Trainer’s Expected Child & He Responds In Court Docs

A pregnant personal trainer from Texas claims that Tristan Thompson is the father of her expected child, and in court docs, he admitted to sleeping with the 31-year-old.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is allegedly expanding his family. The NBA superstar is alleged to be expecting his third child with Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Texas, according to the Daily Mail. Maralee is currently pregnant with a baby boy, due Dec. 3, and she claims that Tristan is the father. In court documents, obtained by Daily Mail and filed in the Superior State of California, County of Los Angeles, Tristan admitted to sleeping with Maralee in March.

However, Tristan did not confirm whether he’s her baby’s father. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” Tristan claims. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.” Tristan also stated in the docs that he wants to take a paternity test in Houston, Texas, as well, as he insists that that is the only place he slept with Maralee. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.

Photos of Maralee fully pregnant have been published by Daily Mail. Court documents, which were published by DM, also confirm that Marilyn and Tristan hooked up during his 30th birthday celebrations in Houston in March, at which point he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Tristan admitted in the court docs to having sex with Maralee several times at a hotel following the party. However, he says this night was the only time he had relations with Maralee, despite her claims that they had a “five month affair,” which she claims took place in California, as well.

“When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Tristan said in the court filing, according to the docs obtained by DM. “Petitioner [Maralee] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

In her court documents, Maralee is reportedly asking for child support, as well as reimbursement for expenses like a doula, birthing classes and more, from Tristan in the state of California, according to Daily Mail. However, in Tristan’s response, he is asking for the case to be moved from California to Texas. He insists that he does not have a permanent residence in California and that his “domicile residence” is in Massachusetts. He explains that his residence in California is strictly for the purpose of spending time with his two children, who live in the state. Tristan is already a father to son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, 30, and daughter True, 3, whom he shares with on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe.

The NBA star’s latest split from True’s mom Khloe came in June. Tristan and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum were actively co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and had even made plans to have a second child via surrogacy. The final season of KUWTK documented the pair’s process of freezing embryos to prepare to expand their family.

During the KUWTK reunion in June, Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back together following his Jan. 2019 cheating scandal. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Just a day later, news broke that it was over between the pair following a new batch of cheating allegations, which were never confirmed by Khloe or Tristan themselves. However, when the reunion was taped, Khloe was unaware of the rumors. “Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Khloe has yet to comment on the latest reported baby news, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her rep for comment.