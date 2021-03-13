Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson The One She’s ‘Meant To Be’ With In Touching Birthday Tribute

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet and loving 30th birthday message for ‘best friend’ Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is proudly expressing her gratitude and love for Tristan Thompson, who turned 30 on Mar. 13. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of photos from her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s big birthday celebration as well as a lengthy message about how much he means to her. In the pics, the Boston Celtics player, who is wearing a gray blazer over a white button-down, matching gray pants, and white sneakers, is posing with Khloe, who is wearing a sleeveless silver shimmering dress and matching heels, and their adorable two-year-old daughter True, who was showing off a white sleeveless dress and black boots.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” Khloe wrote in the caption. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

“Happy Birthday TT!,” she concluded. “Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Shortly after she shared the post, Khloe’s followers were quick to respond with their own birthday wishes for Tristan as well as kind words about the pics and message. “Forgiveness is everything. Moving forward together and growing together is beautiful. Happy for you 💕💕💕,” one follower wrote. “Beautiful family ❤️❤️ so happy for you. Your happiness comes before everything 🙌🥰,” another wrote.

In addition to Khloe, her mom Kris Jenner, 65, also shared a birthday post for Tristan on her Instagram. She shared a series of pics, including one of her posing with the athlete and her daughter Khloe at his birthday celebration and other past memorable ones of him with True, and a nice caption.

“Happy Birthday Tristan!!!! Wishing you the most magical, amazing day!!! You are an amazing son, brother, dad, friend, partner and uncle Tristan to all the kids and we love you very much!!!!! 🎂🥰🥳 @realtristan13,” it read.

Before Tristan’s birthday messages, he and Khloe have been making headlines for trying to give True a sibling by making embryos. “I have done IVF about three different times. I have froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan,” Khloe said while discussing her fertility struggles during an appearance on Ellen‘s digital series, Lady Parts.

“I’ve had about 12 or 14 eggs — I cant really remember — and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm,” she later continued before revealing that “none of them survived,” which is why she was “so grateful that [she] decided to make embryos.”

Although the COVID pandemic has been making the timing of having another child difficult, Khloe admitted she’s still going to try. “My plan was to have kids closer in age,” she said. “But now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. But I definitely do want more kids.”