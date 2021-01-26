True Thompson, 2, Gushes ‘That’s My Daddy’ While Watching Tristan Play On TV — Sweet Video

True Thompson is one proud daughter! The 2-year-old pointed out her ‘daddy’ Tristan Thompson on TV while watching the Celtics game with mom Khloe Kardashian.

True Thompson, 2, is already a Boston Celtics fan! Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson’s adorable little one stayed up a little late to watch her dad play against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 5. “That’s my daddy!” True yelled when she saw Tristan on TV.

Khloe was able to capture the moment on video. After True said “daddy” again, Khloe noticed that the game had gone to commercial. “He’ll come back,” Khloe told True. True was dressed and ready for bed while watching the game. She had on a cute white nightgown while hanging out in bed with her mom.

Tristan, 29, and the Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 119 to 103. Tristan had played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011 to 2020 but signed a $19 million contract with the Celtics in 2020. During the majority of the pandemic, Tristan was living in Los Angeles to be closer to Khloe and their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khloe and Tristan became stronger than ever. Now that the regular season of the NBA has started again, Tristan is traveling and playing with his new team.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe and True plan to stay in Los Angeles while Tristan plays but want to travel to Boston eventually. “Khloe will definitely be taking True to visit Tristan,” our source revealed. “They won’t be visiting as frequently as normal because of COVID, but she wants to make sure True gets to see her father.”

In honor of Tristan signing with the Celtics, the team sent Khloe and True a sweet care package in Dec. 2020. Khloe shared a photo of the gifts Tristan’s team sent on her Instagram Story. The Celtics sent a teddy bear, t-shirts, beanies, a cup, and more. “Thank you so much Celtics. So sweet of you to include True and I,” Khloe wrote. Khloe, Tristan, and True are truly part of the Celtics family now!