Tristan Thompson Gushes Over His ‘Queen’ Khloe’s Sexy Pic After Spending Holidays Together

Khloe Kardashian got some major love from Tristan Thompson on Instagram after she posted a new photo in her Good American gear.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently spending some time apart due to his busy NBA schedule, he’s still making sure to let her know that he’s thinking of her! Khloe posted a photo promoting her Good American clothing line on Instagram on Jan. 10, and Tristan left her some love in the comments section. “My Queen,” he wrote, along with a crown and red heart emojis.

In the pic, Khloe is wearing a crop top and high-waisted leggings, along with a matching jacket. The outfit is complete with laced-up booties. “Head to toe Good American,” she captioned the pic. Although the pic received hundreds of comments, Tristan’s definitely stood out to fans. Many responded, letting him know that he better continue to treat Khloe like a queen now that they appear to be back together.

Khloe and Tristan spent a lot of time amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as he was in Los Angeles to be closer to her and their daughter, True Thompson, 2, during months of quarantine. He also helped take care of True when Khloe was battling COVID-19 back in March. At the time, Khloe admitted that she was in a “good place” with Tristan, but was not ready to be fully back together with him yet.

In the months since, Khloe has not given fans an update on her relationship status. However, all signs point to a reconciliation between the exes, who split in Jan. 2019 after Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. Tristan joined Khloe and her family on a getaway for Kim Kardashian’s birthday in October. Then, Khloe skipped the holidays with the KarJenners to bring True to Boston so they could spend time with Tristan, who’s currently playing for the Boston Celtics.

Khloe and Tristan first got together at the end of summer 2016, and Khloe confirmed she was pregnant the following fall. Just days before Khloe gave birth to True, Tristan was caught cheating on her in photos that surfaced online. For the sake of their family, Khloe stayed with Tristan, but ended things the following January when he was caught being unfaithful again (with Jordyn). Tristan has worked hard to prove himself to Khloe and her family — and it certainly appears to have worked!