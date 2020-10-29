‘KUWTK’: Khloe Reveals The Sweet Ways Tristan Helped Care For Her During COVID Quarantine

While opening up about her battle with coronavirus on the Oct. 29 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe Kardashian gave major props to Tristan Thompson for helping her out.

Khloe Kardashian filled viewers in on her grueling coronavirus diagnosis during the Oct. 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While she was waiting for her test results — and, of course, after the test came back positive — Khloe had to self-quarantine in her room at home. This meant she couldn’t leave to care for her daughter, True Thompson. Luckily, her ex, Tristan Thompson, was there to lend a hand.

“Thank God Tristan is back in California,” Khloe, who split from Tristan in Jan. 2019 after he kissed Jordyn Woods, admitted. “No matter how sick I am, I’m still constantly focused and thinking about True. Is she okay? Does she miss me? So having her dad here gives me a little more time to focus on just me trying to get better…because this s*** is unreal.”

Just days into Khloe’s quarantine (which was 16 days total), Tristan celebrated his birthday with True. Of course, Khloe made sure to send love via FaceTime — and through a lot of gifts! “I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” Khloe gushed. “He asks me breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray, leaves it at the side of my door. We have a little system. So I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I’ve been on lockdown in my bedroom.”

All of this was filmed back in mid-March. Khloe made sure to point out that Tristan was not living at her house at the time (he has his own place in the L.A. area, as well). However, things seem to have changed in the months since then — because Khloe and Tristan are basically inseparable these days!

Not only has the NBA star been at various KarJenner family events, but he’s been part of Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s early morning workout sessions. Tristan also packed on the PDA with Khloe during Kim’s surprise birthday party, which aired on E! earlier this month. He joined the family for a trip to a private island for the next part of Kim’s birthday celebration, as well. Khloe and Tristan have not verbally confirmed whether or not they’re back together, though.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Khloe took Tristan back after a scandal. The two first ran into issues right before the reality star gave birth to True in April 2018. Days before True was born, news broke that Tristan had cheated on Khloe. She allowed him to be in the hospital room for True’s birth, but things were tense between them for the next several weeks. However, Khloe decided that she wanted to keep her family together, and she and Tristan were public with their on-again romance by that June.

Several months later, things fell apart once again when Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn at a party in Jan. 2019. Khloe seemed to be done with him for good in the relationship department, but they were able to develop an extremely amicable co-parenting relationship. Now, all signs point to Khloe and Tristan being back together once again — but we’ll have to keep watching KUWTK to find out for sure!