Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s ‘Third Wheeling’ During Workout With Khloe & Tristan Amidst Reconciliation Rumors

Kim Kardashian joined Khloe and her sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, for another group workout. This time, Kim teased that she was ‘third wheeling’ her workout buddies!

Kim Kardashian, 39, was feeling like the odd woman out during her workout with Khloe, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 29 — but why? On Sept. 22, the SKIMS founder posted a photo to her Instagram Story of their workout shoes and wrote, “Am I 3rd wheeling hard?? #TeamNoDaysOffCrew.” It’s certainly interesting for Kim to think that she’s “third wheeling” Khloe and Tristan, since that’s a term people usually use when hanging out with couples!

This isn’t the first time Kim has helped fuel speculation of a romantic reunion between Khloe and Tristan, who split in early 2019. Just a day prior, Kim posted another photo of their workout shoes and wrote, “Early bird special.” So, not only is Kim happily posting photos of Khloe with Tristan — who once infamously blocked Kim on Instagram amid his 2018 cheating scandal drama — but she’s also showing fans how much the exes are hanging out!

Kim’s not the only person sparking rumors. After Khloe shared a hot photo of herself rocking a Good Swim bikini on Aug. 28, Scott Disick stirred the pot big time when he commented, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man.” Of course, this caused an uproar — and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex even mysteriously deleted the comment! Not long after, Khloe and Tristan were pictured on a hike in Malibu (cameras for Keeping Up with the Kardashians were reportedly rolling, per TMZ).

Tristan Thompson shared this photo with Khloe Kardashian and their daughter, True, amid quarantine in June of 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@realtristan13)

Fans have been wondering if Khloe and Tristan are giving their relationship a third chance, after seeing them reunite often throughout quarantine to spend family time with their two-year-old daughter, True Thompson. What especially caught people’s attention was Tristan’s invite to Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday trip to Turks and Caicos in August!

After the trip in Turks and Caicos, we learned more about where Tristan stands with Khloe. “He wants to be with Khloe, that’s clear. It’s really her choice at this point what happens with their future,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August. As for how the KarJenner feels about this, our source also told us, “Different members of Khloe’s family have different viewpoints on her relationship with Tristan. Some are more forgiving and understanding than others are. But at the end of the day, they just want her to be happy and have him involved in True’s life.”