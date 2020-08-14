Khloe Kardashian: Why It’s ‘Her Choice’ What Will Happen Next In Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloe Kardashian is playing it coy as to whether or not she’s back together with ex Tristan Thompson. They just vacationed together for Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash, and he’d love to win Koko back.

After the amount of pain Tristan Thompson caused Khloe Kardashian following his Feb. 2019 cheating scandal, it was unthinkable that they could ever find a way to get back together. But thanks to their two-year-old daughter True Thompson, their parenting kept them in touch, and has now caused the two to grow closer again. Instead of being on the outs with Khloe’s infamously tight family, she’s been including him in all intimate Kar-Jenner celebrations…even if some of her relatives aren’t so forgiving about how he hurt her.

“Different members of Khloe’s family have different viewpoints on her relationship with Tristan. Some are more forgiving and understanding than others are. But at the end of the day, they just want her to be happy and have him involved in True’s life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While Khloe and Tristan learned to maturely co-parent True following their split, the former couple grew closer as they spent the 2020 quarantine together with their daughter as a family unit.

“Tristan has been going along with whatever Khloe wants as far as how inclusive she wants him to be in family gatherings and trips. It’s been a really slow and gradual process to integrate him like he was before. Everyone is welcoming no matter what their viewpoint is on the situation,” our insider continues.

TT was surprisingly allowed back into Khloe’s family fold when he was invited to attend her mom Kris Jenner‘s always epic annual Christmas Eve party in 2019. He was reunited with the Good American jeans founder at the event, but it was more for the sake of their daughter than Khloe wanting to reconcile with him.

But ever since quarantine, the NBA player has had a place at every major Kar-Jenner function. He scored invites to Khloe’s intimate but lavish 36th birthday party on June 27, hosted the family’s Fourth of July party and most recently, joined Khloe on Kylie Jenner‘s tropical Turks and Caicos getaway for her Aug. 10 23rd birthday. Tristan has even been growing super tight with Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian, 33, who has become much more socially active with his family after undergoing an amazing weight transformation.

“Khloe knows her family has her back regardless. But why shouldn’t Tristan vacation if he’s invited? There’s no reason he wouldn’t right now, so of course you can expect to see it keep happening from his perspective. He wants to be with Khloe, that’s clear. It’s really her choice at this point what happens with their future,” our source adds.

Khloe has stoked rumors that the pair are on the verge of possibly reconciling after she shared a cryptic Instagram stories post on Aug. 13 that read, “Not a secret, just not your business,” which some fans believe was about Tristan. The pro athlete then made his feelings known the following day. He posted flirty flame emojis next to an Instagram photo the reality star shared of her floating in the aqua blue water during Kylie’s birthday getaway. It definitely seems like the ball is in Khloe court if she wants to ever officially take him back.