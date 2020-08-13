Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Addresses Buzz That She’s Back With Tristan Thompson: ‘Not Your Business’

Khloe Kardashian loves a good cryptic quote! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared what fans believe is her response to rumors that she’s back with her ex, Tristan Thompson! And, it’s not the craziest thing we’ve heard…

They say a photo tells a thousand words. Well, what about a photo of a cryptic quote? Khloe Kardashian shared a very telling message in the latter form to Instagram Stories on August 13. “Not a secret, just not your business,” the quote, which was in white text over a blank, black background read. As for the “secret,” she mentioned — fans believe Khloe is secretly back with her ex,

Rumors that the pair rekindled their romance began in June. Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True Thompson , 2, were spotted getting cozy with one another at a friend’s birthday party at the time. A video of their PDA eventually made its way around the internet. Even before that, fans were buzzing about a possible reunion between the two in April. Khloe and Tristan celebrated their daughter’s second birthday together, which falls on April 12, revealing they were quarantined together in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khloe and Tristan initially split in February of 2019 after the NBA player was caught cheating on the Good American founder with multiple women. — One woman in particular happened to be Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. The famous family, especially her best friend Kylie Jenner, had a major falling out with the model after news of the scandal. Jordyn and Tristan were said to have hooked up at a party in LA at the time.