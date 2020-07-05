Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For His July 4th Party After He Sends Her Birthday Love

Khloe Kardashian was spotted looking gorgeous in an all-white outfit while arriving at Tristan Thompson’s 4th of July party at his home with him, her mother Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 36, celebrated Independence Day with Tristan Thompson, 29, her mother Kris Jenner, 64, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen arriving at the basketball player’s home while wearing a casual yet stylish long white button-down shirt and white leggings. She paired the look with white sneakers and kept her long darker hair down for the occasion.

Tristan was also spotted outside at one point and was wearing a black Napoleon Dynamite T-shirt and black shorts. Kourtney was seen arriving and getting out of her car while donning a gray and green hoodie, black shorts, and sneakers. She also wore sunglasses and a baseball cap, showing off the perfect comfortable look for a summer occasion.

Kris could be seen joining the trio while wearing a white top and black face mask. She also accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, which was the perfect addition to her holiday outfit, and of course, she looked half her age as she usually does.

Although the KarJenners have yet to share any photos showing Tristan at the party, Khloe did share some Instagram pics of red, white, blue, and gold balloons that seemed to be from the event. Kourtney also shared a video of what looked like hamburgers cooking on a grill as well as a pic of the finished ones in buns. “yum, but no bun for me today,” she wrote in the caption for the pic.

Khloe and the Karjenners’ appearance at Tristan’s Independence Day bash comes a week after Tristan attended Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27. He also shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her on the special day and it included an adorable family pic of him, her and their daughter True, 2, smiling from ear-to-ear.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote in the caption for the post. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”