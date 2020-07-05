See Pics
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For His July 4th Party After He Sends Her Birthday Love

Khloe Kardashian was spotted looking gorgeous in an all-white outfit while arriving at Tristan Thompson’s 4th of July party at his home with him, her mother Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 36, celebrated Independence Day with Tristan Thompson, 29, her mother Kris Jenner, 64, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen arriving at the basketball player’s home while wearing a casual yet stylish long white button-down shirt and white leggings. She paired the look with white sneakers and kept her long darker hair down for the occasion.

Khloe Kardashian arriving at Tristan Thompson’s home for a party on July 4, 2020. (MEGA)

Tristan was also spotted outside at one point and was wearing a black Napoleon Dynamite T-shirt and black shorts. Kourtney was seen arriving and getting out of her car while donning a gray and green hoodie, black shorts, and sneakers. She also wore sunglasses and a baseball cap, showing off the perfect comfortable look for a summer occasion.

Kourtney Kardashian arriving at Tristan Thompson’s July 4 party. (MEGA)

Kris could be seen joining the trio while wearing a white top and black face mask. She also accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, which was the perfect addition to her holiday outfit, and of course, she looked half her age as she usually does.

Kris Jenner arriving at Tristan Thompson’s July 4 party. (MEGA)

Although the KarJenners have yet to share any photos showing Tristan at the party, Khloe did share some Instagram pics of red, white, blue, and gold balloons that seemed to be from the event. Kourtney also shared a video of what looked like hamburgers cooking on a grill as well as a pic of the finished ones in buns. “yum, but no bun for me today,” she wrote in the caption for the pic.

Tristan Thompson outside of his July 4 party. (MEGA)

Khloe and the Karjenners’ appearance at Tristan’s Independence Day bash comes a week after Tristan attended Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27. He also shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her on the special day and it included an adorable family pic of him, her and their daughter True, 2, smiling from ear-to-ear.

I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote in the caption for the post. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Although Khloe and Tristan haven’t confirmed whether or not they are back together, Khloe did take to Twitter to deny rumors of an engagement after fans spotted her with a ring on July 2. The former couple split in Feb. 2018 but have remained close while raising their baby girl and even spent some time in quarantine together.