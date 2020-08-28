Khloe Kardashian Fans Believe She’s Back With Tristan Thompson After Scott Disick’s Revealing Comment

Did Scott Disick just spill the tea on Kourtney Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? ‘The Lord’ left a comment on KoKo’s IG that left many fans thinking she and True’s daddy are officially back together.

If Scott Disick just revealed Khloe Kardashian has taken back Tristan Thompson, then Scott, 37, better start working on his apology. Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans hoping that Khloe, 36, would get back with Tristian, 29, were given a glimmer of hope on Aug. 28. First, Khloe shared a photo of herself in a Good Swim bikini, and the pic left everyone’s jaws on the floor. Scott was one of them, and he wrote. “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” This remark (captured by @CommentsByCelebs) had fans replying with “Shooooooooook,” “SCREAMED,” and more in the comments section. Further adding to the speculation that Scott said something he shouldn’t have, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex deleted his comment.

Tristan also commented on Khloe’s post. “Rhaatid,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote, which is a Jamaican word that conveys a surprising reaction. It’s sort of like “Hell or “damn” – except, in Tristian’s usage here, it would mean “Daaaaaaaaamn.” He bookended this comment with a “Heart-eyes emoji” and “fire emoji,” driving home the point that he thought his (still?) ex-girlfriend looked terrific. This sentiment was echoed by LaLa Anthony (“u are on [fire emoji]”), Stassi Schroeder (“UMMM HIIIII! [drooling emoji]”), and Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian. “WOWWWWWW,” wrote Kim, 39, while leaving three black heart emojis.

Khloe seemingly responded to the buzz that she’s gotten back with Tristian through her favorite medium: cryptic Instagram quotes. Amidst the growing buzz that she and Tristan reconciled, Khloe posted a simple message to her IG stories on Aug. 13: “Not a secret, just none of your business.” While she didn’t specifically name Tristan, some took this as a sign that she’s taken Tristan back.

If Khloe and Tristan are officially back together, then it’ll be “third time’s the charm” for these lovebirds. Khloe and the NBA star first sparked romance rumors in August 2016 after they were seen leaving an L.A. nightclub together. They reunited the next month for a vacation in Mexico and celebrated Halloween together, confirming a fairy tale romance that would last until April 2018. Days before Khloe was set to give birth to her and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, multiple outlets published photos and videos that showed Tristan apparently cheating on Khloe with other women. Despite this betrayal, Khloe seemingly forgave Tristan, and the two continued their relationship.

At least, they did until Feb. 2019, when Khloe finally broke things off with Tristan after he reportedly cheated on her again by kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party. They reunited two months later in April for True’s first birthday party. Since then, Tristan has tried to get back in Khloe’s good graces. He’s filled her IG comments section with all sorts of flirty remarks. He relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to Khloe and True during the quarantine. He even invited Khloe to move into his LA home “forever.”

In response to Scott Disick’s comment, some fans expressed dismay over the idea that Khloe would take Tristan back, even after all these alleged infidelities. Even some members of Khloe’s family aren’t ready to watch her open her heart to him again, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Some are more forgiving and understanding than others are. But at the end of the day, they just want her to be happy and have him involved in True’s life.” However, Khloe “knows her family has her back regardless,” the insider says. “It’s really her choice at this point what happens with their future.”