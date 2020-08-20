Tristan Thompson Invites Khloe & True To Move Into His House ‘Forever’ In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

In a new preview for the upcoming season of ‘KUWTK,’ Tristan Thompson lets Khloe Kardashian know that he would ‘love’ for her and their daughter True to stay at his Los Angeles home. Watch the clip here!

A new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is on the horizon, and it looks like a lot is going down in the forthcoming batch of episodes. In a new preview for the 19th season of the E! series, Khloe Kardashian and her former flame, Tristan Thompson, share a conversation about upcoming renovations on Khloe’s home, noting that she wants to find a place that is “safe” and “comfortable” for her and their two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to stay amid construction. “I think, you know, I have my house in LA; I would love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to,” the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, 29, shares with Khloe.

“I’ll give you guys the keys and you can go party on — you, True, and whoever else,” he continues. “No guys?” Khloe coyly says to Tristan while sipping on her ginger tea, to which the basketball player responds, “It better be me!” Naturally, Khloe is so appreciative of the gesture, she can’t help but wonder, “what happens when you come back from the season?” To that end, Tristan assures Khloe that he can “find somewhere to stay.” Khloe, however, tells her former partner, “you’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s, like, insane.”

But Tristan seems to have some other ideas. “Who knows? You could just live there forever,” he boldly tells the Good American mogul, 36. “Stop it. That’s not happening,” Khloe tells Tristan, dabbing the corners of her eyes with her finger. While the two laugh it off, it’s so clear that the former couple is dancing around the idea, as fans continue to wonder if the two have actually gotten back together since the episodes were filmed!

Later on in the preview, Tristan and Khloe share an adorable moment with their sweet baby girl. As Khloe and True get ready to go and see Kim Kardashian‘s kids, the mother and father pair each take one of True’s hands and swing her back and forth while they walk to the patio door. It’s a total highlight of the preview!

Just based on this recent clip, it’s clear that Khloe and Tristan are in a much better place than they were a year ago, just a few months after Tristan’s highly publicized cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Based on the season 19 trailer, Tristan will play a major role in the upcoming new episodes, as the two continue to get flirty on social media and keep fans guessing about their relationship status! With a new season that tackles the family’s interpersonal relationships and the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a lot to look forward to!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! on September 17 at 8:00pm PT/ET.