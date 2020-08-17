Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson were the queens of luxury amid their tropical getaway! Khloe stunned in a vintage Burberry bikini worth up to $375, while True wore a $150 suit from the same British brand.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, and True Thompson, 2, are not only giving off “vacation vibes,” but luxury vibes as well! The iconic mom-daughter duo twinned in Burberry swimwear sets in two photos that Khloe posted to Instagram on Aug. 17, shortly after returning from Turks and Caicos. “Vacation vibes,” Khloe captioned their statement looks.

Both Khloe and True wore Burberry’s trademark Tartan print, but each rocked a different style. Mama wore the classy label’s bikini top with a matching sarong tied around her hips, while True opted for an adorable one-piece swimsuit! Despite the different looks, each came with a hefty price tag. Khloe’s string bikini, which appears to come from a past season, can run up to $375 depending on the prices from websites selling high-end, pre-owned clothes like Vestiaire Collective. Meanwhile, True was wearing a new piece — the children’s “Icon Strip Zip-front Swimsuit” — which retails for $150 on Burberry’s website.

Rob Kardashian adored the sweet photo of his sister and niece. “My LOVES,” he wrote in the comments section, where Khloe’s close friend Malika Haqq also left a sweet note. “Look at my girls,” she wrote with heart-eye emojis, which led Khloe to suggest that they have a “mommy baby shoot” (Malika welcomed her first child in March of 2020).

Another one of Khloe Kardashian’s vacation photos from her trip to Turks and Caicos. (Instagram/@khloekardashian)

Although Khloe didn’t confirm that these photos were taken in Turks and Caicos, Khloe and True celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday festivities in the island destination! Khloe gave a sneak peek at the transportation Kylie provided for her party guests — the makeup mogul’s pink Kylie Air jet — which provided swag baskets and many sweet treats. Even Tristan Thompson, who joined his family for the trip, scored a customized face mask!

Given that Tristan joined Khloe in Turks and Caicos, there’s been more confusion than ever over the status of their relationship despite going through two breakups between 2018-2019. So, we spoke with a source who clued us in about the exes’ unique situation.

Tristan Thompson with Rob Kardashian in Turks and Caicos. (Instagram/@realtristan13)

“Tristan has been going along with whatever Khloe wants as far as how inclusive she wants him to be in family gatherings and trips. It’s been a really slow and gradual process to integrate him like he was before. Everyone is welcoming no matter what their viewpoint is on the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after Khloe and True returned from Turks and Caicos.

Tristan “wants to be with Khloe, that’s clear,” our source further added, but clarified that it’s really Khloe’s “choice at this point what happens with their future.”