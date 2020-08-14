See Pics
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Rocks $210 Balmain Hoodie While Flying On Kylie Jenner’s Jet

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

True Thompson took a trip on Kylie Jenner’s multi-million private jet with her parents, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The trio was spoiled with cookies, donuts and more birthday-themed presents.

True Thompson took to the sky in style! For a trip on-board her aunt’s private jet, Kylie Air, the sweet two-year-old wore a cotton candy tie-dye hoodie dress from Balmain Kids, which retails for about $210 on various online stores like Zappos and ModeSens. Khloe Kardashian, 36, revealed her daughter’s luxurious travel outfit in a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story on Aug. 14, which showed True munching on a complimentary cookie from the aircraft. Kylie Jenner, 23, knows how to impress her guests — the cookie was pink and shaped just like an airplane.

View this post on Instagram

True 💕

A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids) on

Khloe was also spoiled with treats for the ride! The Good American co-founder shared more photos taken on-board the aircraft, which was loaded with the billionaire version of a swag bag: wicker baskets filled with bubblegum pink neck and head pillows, name-embroidered face masks (you could see the name of True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, on one of them) and a box filled with pink frosted donuts. There was also a platter of glazed donuts on hand, as well as a stack of napkins printed with the iconic “Kylie Air” logo.

View this post on Instagram

Kylie’s private jet 💗

A post shared by Keeping Up with Kylie 🦋 (@kylietapesss) on

It appears these photos were taken either while the family was en route to Turks and Caicos, where Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday, or after. On the same day Khloe shared the throwback photos from the plane ride, Kylie revealed that she had returned to Los Angeles (she shared a video of Turks and Caicos’ ocean, writing, “missing this”).

View this post on Instagram

My Cro 4L @robkardashianofficial 💙

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

Tristan Thompson joined Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson for Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip in Turks and Caicos. (Instagram/@realtristan13)

Rob Kardashian also joined this family getaway for the late birthday celebration (Kylie officially turned 23 years old on Aug. 10). Tristan posed for a photo with Rob at the resort pool, which the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared to Instagram on Aug. 13. While fans raved over Rob’s fitness transformation, others have been curious to see Tristan spend so much time with Khloe throughout the pandemic — and now, the exes have taken a vacation together!

Khloe seemingly addressed this speculation of a romantic reunion when she took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 13. “Not a secret, just not your business,” True’s mom mysteriously wrote. Granted, she could’ve been talking about any private matter…but a fan can dream!