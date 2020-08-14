Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Rocks $210 Balmain Hoodie While Flying On Kylie Jenner’s Jet

True Thompson took a trip on Kylie Jenner’s multi-million private jet with her parents, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The trio was spoiled with cookies, donuts and more birthday-themed presents.

True Thompson took to the sky in style! For a trip on-board her aunt’s private jet, Kylie Air, the sweet two-year-old wore a cotton candy tie-dye hoodie dress from Balmain Kids, which retails for about $210 on various online stores like Zappos and ModeSens. Khloe Kardashian, 36, revealed her daughter’s luxurious travel outfit in a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story on Aug. 14, which showed True munching on a complimentary cookie from the aircraft. Kylie Jenner, 23, knows how to impress her guests — the cookie was pink and shaped just like an airplane.

Khloe was also spoiled with treats for the ride! The Good American co-founder shared more photos taken on-board the aircraft, which was loaded with the billionaire version of a swag bag: wicker baskets filled with bubblegum pink neck and head pillows, name-embroidered face masks (you could see the name of True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, on one of them) and a box filled with pink frosted donuts. There was also a platter of glazed donuts on hand, as well as a stack of napkins printed with the iconic “Kylie Air” logo.

It appears these photos were taken either while the family was en route to Turks and Caicos, where Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday, or after. On the same day Khloe shared the throwback photos from the plane ride, Kylie revealed that she had returned to Los Angeles (she shared a video of Turks and Caicos’ ocean, writing, “missing this”).

Tristan Thompson joined Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson for Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip in Turks and Caicos. (Instagram/@realtristan13)

Rob Kardashian also joined this family getaway for the late birthday celebration (Kylie officially turned 23 years old on Aug. 10). Tristan posed for a photo with Rob at the resort pool, which the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared to Instagram on Aug. 13. While fans raved over Rob’s fitness transformation, others have been curious to see Tristan spend so much time with Khloe throughout the pandemic — and now, the exes have taken a vacation together!

Khloe seemingly addressed this speculation of a romantic reunion when she took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 13. “Not a secret, just not your business,” True’s mom mysteriously wrote. Granted, she could’ve been talking about any private matter…but a fan can dream!