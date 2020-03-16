Malika Haqq Gives Birth To Beautiful Baby Boy, Ace Flores, With O.T. Genasis

Congrats to the new mom! Malika Haqq welcomed her first child, Ace, and was so thrilled to share the news with her fans and followers.

Malika Haqq, 37, is officially a mom! The model and BFF of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared the exciting news on March 16, after welcoming a beautiful baby boy with ex O.T. Genasis. two days earlier. The first-time mom took to Instagram announcing her sweet newborn is here by writing “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” next to a photo of the infant’s hand in her palm, and O.T. holding on to the back of her hand. The baby has his dad’s last name, as the rapper’s real name is Odis Oliver Flores.

Malika’s many celebrity fans offered up their congratulations. Tamar Braxton wrote in the comments, “My Ace 😘😘,” while Larsa Pippen added, “Congrats babe ❤️.” Brielle Biermann gushed, “PISCES BABY YEESSS!!!! Congrats i love you both already😻😻😻😻,” and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble commented, “Congrats !!!!!!!!!!!💜,” within the first half hour since she shared the news to her IG account.

Malika was such a glowing mom-to-be during her pregnancy and was positively gushing when she first made the announcement. The Good American model posted on Instagram on Sept. 27 with the news, sharing with her fans, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!”, she captioned a photo of herself holding a Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test, with whom she had partnered for the post. The test read “pregnant” and Malika could not have been more overjoyed. She continued: “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Of course, Malika’s close friends were completely elated by the news, as well. Khloe, in particular, was so supportive of Malika throughout her pregnancy, and even documented some candid moments as Malika’s baby bump continued to grow. On one occasion, Khloe captured Malika in one of her Instagram stories showing off her precious belly. The BFFs were getting ready to workout while Khloe took the video. At one point, she panned to Malika to exclaim, “Look at the bump, look at the bump,” before uttering a wistful and drawn out, “how cute!”

Although Malika and O.T. are not in a relationship, she revealed on Feb 11 that they are committed to raising their bub together. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Out baby would not be who he is without his father.” The former couple was first linked in 2017, then broke up in May of 2018 before getting back together several months later. They ended things for good in June of 2019.

It wasn’t until Malika’s baby shower on Feb. 8 that the 36-year-old confirmed that O.T was the dad. Malika gave a speech at the shower, which was planned by BFF Khloe Kardashian, and in it, she said, “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.” (Odis Flores is O.T.’s real name). O.T. also showed up to the baby shower to support Malika, and they posed for a photo together in front of the lavish decorations, including brown and white balloons and giant green teddy bears. The shower was attended by stars like Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kim Zolciak. We’re sure Malika will make an incredible mother — and we love that she has the support and love of her friends, including Khloe, to champion her through this exciting new chapter of her life! Congratulations!