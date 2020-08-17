In the latest ‘KUWTK’ trailer, Kim Kardashian is incredibly worried when she finds out that Khloe’s coughing and throwing up during the COVID-19 pandemic!

We’re just weeks away from the mid-season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and, as always, the family is keeping it real. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, they continued filming their everyday lives while sheltering in place and it appears that the pandemic hit close to home. At one point in the 30-second trailer, Khloe Kardashian is shown at a medical office getting her nose swabbed, which is how doctors test for COVID-19.

Kim Kardashian FaceTimes their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and says that she’s “worried because Khloe is so sick.” A grainy home video shows Khloe in bed, coughing hard and potentially throwing up. Khloe has never said publicly that she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and has posted tons of photos and videos on social media of herself with her family and friends, so it appears this was thankfully a false alarm.

The rest of the trailer is off the walls bonkers. Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, makes a surprise appearance to have a tense conversation with Khloe. “Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?” she asks him, before it cuts away. Rob Kardashian, who is rarely on KUWTK anymore, also briefly appears in the trailer, while on a Zoom call with his sisters and Scott Disick.

Scott is livid that someone, who he doesn’t name in the trailer, leaked to the press that he was in rehab. “I don’t trust anyone here,” he tells the shocked family. Though they’re in quarantine most of the time, Kim and Kourtney face a potential disaster when they find out that they may get stuck in Paris after travel to the United States shuts down amid the pandemic.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! on September 17 at 9:00pm PT/ET.