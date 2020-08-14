Rob Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: How They’ve Developed A ‘Real Friendship’, Bonding Over Daughters Dream & True

Rob Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have become the best of buds and they partially have their adorable daughters to thank over it.

A bromance has emerged between Rob Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently. The two dads partied like rockstars together during their tropical getaway for Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday celebration earlier this month where the Cleveland Cavaliers player called him his “Cro” for life. “Rob and Tristan have spent a lot of time together lately and really bonded,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Rob is protective of Khloe (Kardashian) and will always have her back but she’s moved on from the past and isn’t holding a grudge so he’s not going to either.”

The source is obviously referring to Khloe and Tristan’s rough past with one another after his apparent fling with former KarJenner BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party in early 2019. There are bigger and better things to focus on all this time later in the developing friendship between the two men, one of them being dads to two of the cutest babies in the world.

“One of the major things Rob and Tristan have bonded over is their daughters,” the insider continued. “Dream and True are so close and they love to have playdates so Rob and Tristan are often on daddy duty together these days. It melts Khloe’s heart to see them being girl dads together, she loves that they get along so well.”

Another HL source said that the men have also gotten closer in recent months thanks to the NBA season being suspended over the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Things go much deeper than that as Rob’s been able to see how Tristan “has gone out of his way to treat Khloe with respect” while also making a big effort to get to know him “on a personal level.”

“With so many sisters, Rob appreciates having guys in his family that he can bond with and Tristan is one of those that he just connects with,” our insider says. “Kylie’s birthday trip brought them even closer because they were able to spend even more one-on-one time together and Rob is happy to have a real friendship with Tristan.”