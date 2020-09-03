Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted On Secluded Hike In Malibu Hills — See Pics

Another piece of evidence has surfaced amid reports Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their romance: photos which show the couple hiking together in Los Angeles.

Amid reports that NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have rekindled their romance, the former couple were spotted hiking together in the Malibu hills. The parents, who share two-year-old daughter True Thompson, were photographed on September 2 enjoying each other’s company as they hit the scenic walking track — you can see the photo here. In the snap, the exes matched in black ensembles: Khloe donned a long-sleeved black top and slicked her hair into a tight top knot.

She also wore square-shaped sunglasses as she walked alongside Tristan who wore a backwards cap with black Nike shorts and a black tee featuring his sports agency’s logo. Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras were reportedly rolling during the pair’s hike, so there’s a chance fans may see more of their conversation when the E! reality show airs.

It comes less than one week after Scott Disick commented on one of Khloe’s steamy bikini selfies. “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” he wrote, tagging Khloe’s former flame Tristan, seemingly revealing that Khloe had taken the NBA star back. The Good American mogul finally broke things off with Tristan back in February 2019. It came after he reportedly cheated on her again by kissing Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party. Since then, Tristan has been trying desperately to get back in Khloe’s good books. He’s filled her IG comments section with all sorts of flirty remarks.

Most recently, Khloe took to Instagram on August 19 and shared an adorable pic with her baby girl while on their tropical getaway for little sis Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday. Tristan quickly dropped two red heart emojis in the comments section of the snap. “Different members of Khloe’s family have different viewpoints on her relationship with Tristan. Some are more forgiving and understanding than others are. But at the end of the day, they just want her to be happy and have him involved in True’s life,” a source told HollywoodLife on August 14.