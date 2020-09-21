Kim Kardashian Fuels Khloe & Tristan Reconciliation Rumors With New Photo Of AM Workout

What’s really going on between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? The two, who are rumored to be dating again, enjoyed an ‘early bird’ workout with her sister Kim Kardashian on September 21!

If Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t back together, then they’re certainly the most amicable of exes. The pair joined Kim Kardashian for an early morning workout on Monday, the mother of four shared in a photo on Instagram Stories. “Early bird special,” Kim, 39, wrote on top of the photo, which was taken inside one of the famous family’s home gyms. She tagged both Khloe, 36, and Tristan, 29, in her post.

While the gym snap failed to show Kim, Khloe and Tristan’s faces, the trio did show off their workout wear. Kim wore a pair of Yeezy‘s from her husband Kanye West‘s illustrious shoe brand. Meanwhile, Khloe donned a pair of black Jordan‘s. The NBA player sported what appeared to be a pair of black Jordan sneakers. Most recently, Khloe and Tristan were photographed on a hike together in Malibu on September 2.

Speculation about a romantic reconciliation between Khloe and Tristan has been brewing since the summer. In June, the parents of 2-year-old daughter True Thompson were spotted getting cozy with one another at a friend’s birthday party. And, a video of their PDA moments eventually made its way around the internet.

Even before that, fans were buzzing about a possible reunion between the two. In April, Khloe and Tristan made it evident that they were quarantined together in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they celebrated their daughter’s second birthday together. They went on to spend Khloe’s 36th birthday together at the end of June, as well as the 4th of July. Adding fuel to the romance reunion rumors, Tristan has been keeping up his normal flirty comments on Khloe’s social media throughout 2020.

A recent preview for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Tristan and Khloe discussing their relationship, when Khloe confronts Tristan about how he’s been treating her while they were quarantine together. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again,” she says in the trailer. The clip also shows the two dancing together in swimsuits.

Khloe and Tristan initially split in February of 2019 after the NBA player was caught cheating on the Good American founder with multiple women. — One woman in particular happened to be Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. The model and Tristan were said to have hooked up at a party in LA at the time.