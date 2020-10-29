Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim For 40th Birthday Trip After Backlash: ‘It Was A Beautiful Experience’

After Kim Kardashian received criticism for her social media post about her 40th birthday trip, Khloe jumped to her defense to explain the positive aspects of the getaway.

Khloe Kardashian has her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, back. Kim was slammed by many critics as ‘tone-deaf’ for the way she posted about her 40th birthday trip to a private island on social media. When Khloe appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 29, she addressed the controversy and revealed that a lot of good came from the trip, too.

“This year is a frustrating year, I get it,” Khloe admitted. “There’s so many frustrations for everybody, but also….this is her 40th. And this is something she really wanted to do for us. And being there with all the precautions we took and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it….so many people said we were their first party or guests that they’ve had in months and it’s helped them pay their bills and do stuff for their families. We felt really good.”

She also made it clear that there were many protocols put in place to keep everyone healthy and safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it,” Khloe explained. “It was such a beautiful experience and I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I don’t want [the backlash] to overshadow the greatness.”

What Khloe seemed to be missing, though, was that people weren’t exactly upset about the fact that the KarJenner crew went away somewhere luxurious. Rather, it was the way that Kim shared the news that had people riled up. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote on social media, while sharing lavish pics from the trip.

The post immediately sparked hundreds of memes online, with people posting Kim’s quote alongside photos of non-luxurious accommodations, including grueling photos from Lost, Fyre Festival and more. Many pointed out that Kim’s definition of “normal” is very different from that of the average person’s. The public concern wasn’t about whether or not the group was being safe and COVID friendly on their getaway, but rather, how they publicized it afterward.

Regardless, though, it seems like those who were lucky enough to go on the trip had the time of their lives. All of the KarJenner siblings, except for Kylie Jenner – who had “work stuff,” according to Khloe – were in attendance. Even Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance! Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were all there, as well. For now, the location of the party is being kept a secret, but there have been plenty of gorgeous photos posted for fans to admire!