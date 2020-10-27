Rob Kardashian Shows Off Weight Loss While Partying With Sisters For Kim’s Tropical Birthday Bash

Rob Kardashian looks like a completely different person, as you can see in this gorgeous new photo of him posing with his beautiful sisters while celebrating Kim’s 40th birthday.

Rob Kardashian‘s body is hidden behind his sisters in a sweet new pic from Kim‘s private island birthday bash, but based on how thin his face looks, it seems clear that he’s lost a bit more weight since the last time we saw him. And he also seems very happy — just look at the big smile on his face!

As you can see in the phots below, Rob, 33, joined Khloe, 36, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, as well as Kendall, 24, and Kris Jenner, 64 — and many other close family and friends — for a COVID-19 safe birthday bash in an unspecified tropical location. While sharing the photos on Twitter, Kim, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, told her followers, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

She continued, “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

She then concluded, “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40”.

And while everyone obviously looks gorgeous in the photos, a lot of fans are mainly commenting about how great Rob looks. One Twitter user even wrote, “seeing Rob back and smiling makes me happy af”.

This new photo of Rob comes just a few months after Rob first showed off his major transformation in late June — the same transformation that led to Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, 44, shooting her shot with him. For years, Rob has struggled with his weight, but as you can now see, he recently decided to shed the extra pounds he put on. Back in June, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned Rob was ready to “put in the work” to get “toned” again, and it’s clear he’s been taking his weight-loss journey seriously.