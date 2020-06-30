Rob Kardashian Looking To ‘Put In The Work’ To Get ‘Toned’ After Weight Loss Transformation

Rob Kardashian used sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party to debut his new slimmed down body. While he’s confident and happy with his big weight loss, he plans to now get super toned and trim.

Reclusive Rob Kardashian hadn’t really been seen in a full length photo for months, which is why fans really took notice when he appeared in pictures at sister Khloe’s 36th birthday bash literally looking like half the man he used to be. Rob’s incredible weight loss was so noticeable, as was his happiness with his new appearance, as he grinned from ear to ear in every snapshot. He’s not even done with his body transformation, as he wants to now get more muscular and toned. ”Rob has really gained a lot more confidence having lost so much weight and getting healthier by the day. Now that everyone has seen his transformation online, he is very happy and his family is so proud of his weight loss,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He isn’t exactly where he wants to be, he’d like to lose a couple more pounds and be more toned and he is looking to put in that work. But as of right this moment, things are finally working out for him and he is in a place where he wants to continue to improve,” the insider continues. Rob was at his trimmest when he competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2011. But after that, his weight began to yo-yo. Since season seven of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he reduced his role that of a minor player on is family’s show. With the exception of his high-profile romance with Blac Chyna in 2016, he has for most part stayed away from the spotlight.

Photos from Khloe’s party showed a whole new Rob — not just in his slimmer body, but in his poses and body positioning. He had a bright smile on his face while standing with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, and was happily socializing with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 37, in another photo. He even posed with his arm around Kourt, 41, looking trim and blissful.

“It is a great time for Rob, he is really getting into a good routine that he feels will continue for a healthy future. He is eating so much healthier and he is drinking lots and lots of water and not any sugary drinks and alcohol. He is doing as good as one can do,” the source adds.

While it’s unclear how much weight Rob has lost, it appears he’s dropped at least 50 pounds from when fans last saw him. But he’s not using a scale to meet his goals. “Rob isn’t counting pounds. He is doing the mirror test. Once he looks in the mirror and sees what he has done and where he wants to be is all the validation he needs. He isn’t adding numbers to anything at all,” the insider explains.

The source also adds that Rob’s three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian has played a part in his weight loss. “Rob is more active and not eating junk. He is all about having a regimen of eating good food without focusing on binge eating. He drinks tons and tons of water and he gets tons of exercise chasing Dream around everywhere she goes. That has been a major blessing in disguise to help his weight loss journey.” And what a precious blessing that little girl is for her daddy.