Chicago West is the sweetest daughter! She sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to ‘mommy’ Kim Kardashian in honor of Kim’s 40th birthday. The video will make your heart melt.

Chicago West gave her mom the most adorable birthday gift ever. The 2-year-old sang “Happy Birthday” to her mom, Kim Kardashian, 40, in a sweet video that was posted on Kim’s Instagram Story. Chicago proved she has some musical chops just like her dad as she sang “happy birthday to mommy” over and over again. Her little voice is cute beyond words.

When the person who was recording told Chicago to say “I love you, mommy,” Chicago decided to sing “Happy Birthday” to Kim again! Talk about a perfect 40th birthday present! Chicago had on a super cute sweatshirt, and she showed off her gorgeous curls.

Chicago was one of many who wished Kim well on her 40th birthday. Family members like Khloe Kardashian, 36, Rob Kardashian, 33, Kendall Jenner, 24, Kris Jenner, 64, and more sent their love to Kimmy. But we think Chicago’s message to her mom will stay near and dear to Kim’s heart forever. The family also sent in video messages that were shown throughout the day during E!’s special Kim marathon that aired classic Kim episodes of KUWTK.

Chicago West is Kim Kardashian’s third child. (@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID)

Chicago loves to sing and doesn’t mind performing whatsoever. Back in March 2020, she adorably sang the nursery rhyme “Rain, Rain, Go Away” while playing with her little brother, Psalm West, 1. In Jan. 2020, she performed “Jesus, I Love You,” and Kim called it “Chi’s favorite song.” She may be only 2 years old, but Chi is definitely always listening during dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

Looks like we have a singer on our hands! Kim and Kanye may actually have two talented singers in their kids. North West, 7, has also started following in her dad’s footsteps. Just a few days before Kim’s birthday, Kanye posted a video of North singing on his shoulders during a Sunday Service. She also rapped in front of hundreds, including mom Kim, during Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2020.