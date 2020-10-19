Watch
Hollywood Life

North West, 7, Makes Kanye West Smile By Singing Sunday Service Song In Cute Video – Watch

Kanye West, North West
AP Images
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* America's favorite family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The whole family dressed in their Sunday Best as they arrived to dine like royalty. Kim appears to be unbothered despite the continuous backlash going on over all social media about her insensitivity to the name and trademark of the name 'Kimono' for her new shareware line. It is good to see Kim lean on family during a time like this. Shot on 06/30/19. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Kanye West couldn’t have been prouder of his daughter, North, as he beamed and smiled while recording a video of her singing during Sunday Service! Check out the adorable clip!

Kanye West is one proud father. The “Famous” rapper, 43, took to Twitter on October 19 to give his fans a glimpse of his latest Sunday Service. In the video, Ye captured the pianist, dressed in a monochromatic blue look, playing beautiful music on the piano as a chorus could be heard singing in the background. Across the blue wall were words like “peace” and drawings that appeared to be done by little kids done in chalk. But the best part of the clip was yet to come.

As Kanye shifted the camera on himself, he captured his and wife Kim Kardashian‘s seven-year-old daughter, North West, on top of his shoulders singing along to the music. Kanye was positively grinning from ear to ear, as he heard his beautiful daughter sing the words to his song. “OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY,” Kanye captioned the video, which he shared to Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that North has shown off her stunning singing voice. In fact, on August 16, North belted out another of her dad’s tunes at Sunday Service. As Kanye and his Sunday Service choir sang “Lift Up Your Voices,” North started to chime in and sing along! “Sing it, Northie,” her mom, 39, could be heard saying as she recorded a video of the service and her eldest daughter. But fans of Kanye, Kim, and North have known for quite some time that the seven-year-old has so much singing talent and stage presence.

Kanye West, North West
North West joins her dad, Kanye West, on stage for an impromptu performance during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020 [AP Images].
During the March 2020 Paris Fashion Show, North memorably joined her father on stage for an impromptu performance. The youngster didn’t hesitate and get on stage once her father asked her to join him. With a microphone in her hand and her proud father by her side, North rapped along to the music that was playing just like her Grammy-winning dad! Months later, fans learned just how much the moment meant to her mom, who couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter.

“To see her up there, my nerves…I honestly start crying,” Kim admitted during a confessional on the September 24 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her,” she continued. “I’m so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad. It just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That was so much fun for me to see. She’s fearless and I love that about her and I’m just such a proud mom.”