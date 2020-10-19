Kanye West couldn’t have been prouder of his daughter, North, as he beamed and smiled while recording a video of her singing during Sunday Service! Check out the adorable clip!

Kanye West is one proud father. The “Famous” rapper, 43, took to Twitter on October 19 to give his fans a glimpse of his latest Sunday Service. In the video, Ye captured the pianist, dressed in a monochromatic blue look, playing beautiful music on the piano as a chorus could be heard singing in the background. Across the blue wall were words like “peace” and drawings that appeared to be done by little kids done in chalk. But the best part of the clip was yet to come.

OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY pic.twitter.com/L0TCuSoSr4 — ye (@kanyewest) October 19, 2020

As Kanye shifted the camera on himself, he captured his and wife Kim Kardashian‘s seven-year-old daughter, North West, on top of his shoulders singing along to the music. Kanye was positively grinning from ear to ear, as he heard his beautiful daughter sing the words to his song. “OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY,” Kanye captioned the video, which he shared to Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that North has shown off her stunning singing voice. In fact, on August 16, North belted out another of her dad’s tunes at Sunday Service. As Kanye and his Sunday Service choir sang “Lift Up Your Voices,” North started to chime in and sing along! “Sing it, Northie,” her mom, 39, could be heard saying as she recorded a video of the service and her eldest daughter. But fans of Kanye, Kim, and North have known for quite some time that the seven-year-old has so much singing talent and stage presence.

During the March 2020 Paris Fashion Show, North memorably joined her father on stage for an impromptu performance. The youngster didn’t hesitate and get on stage once her father asked her to join him. With a microphone in her hand and her proud father by her side, North rapped along to the music that was playing just like her Grammy-winning dad! Months later, fans learned just how much the moment meant to her mom, who couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter.

“To see her up there, my nerves…I honestly start crying,” Kim admitted during a confessional on the September 24 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her,” she continued. “I’m so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad. It just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That was so much fun for me to see. She’s fearless and I love that about her and I’m just such a proud mom.”