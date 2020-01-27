Chicago West, 2, Channels Big Sis North By Singing ‘Jesus I Love You’ After Kanye’s Sunday Service

Chicago West has a hit on her hands! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter belted lyrics from her ‘favorite song’ for her mom on Twitter, and it’s too cute for words.

There’s a new star in the Kardashian West family! Kim Kardashian posted two adorable videos on Twitter showing her youngest daughter, two-year-old Chicago West, singing her “favorite song” at the top of her lungs in her bedroom, and kid’s got pipes. Chicago, in the sweetest baby voice, yells “Jesus, I wuv youuuu” while sitting on a nightstand and happily kicking her little legs. In the followup video, she tries her best to pronounce “hallelujah,” but adorably gives up and flops over on the bed. Chi’s clearly ready to join her big brother and sister, four-year-old Saint West, and six-year-old North West, at their dad’s weekly Sunday Services, where they always sing along to the hymns.

Kim and Kanye‘s little ones really get into the music when they attend Sunday Services. Last year, the sibling duo sang Prince‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U” as part of a children’s choir at one of the church meet-ups. Tons of kids, backed by adult singers, rocked head to toe white outfits while they sang their little hearts out to the beautiful classic. North and Saint were joined by their cousins, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, for the wholesome Sunday gathering. The video of their performance is TOO cute!

Kim’s friends and followers were obsessed with her adorable Chicago videos. Auntie Kylie Jenner dropped the crying and heart eyes emojis in the comments on Instagram. Adrienne Bailon Houghton commented, “THIS 🙌🏽🙌🏽”, while dozens of fans told Kim how seeing Chicago being so cute was giving them baby fever!

Chicago was present at Sunday Service this week, which Kanye put on at midnight after learning of his friend Kobe Bryant‘s sudden death. At the emotional January 26 gathering, Kanye and Chance the Rapper eulogized the late NBA legend, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.