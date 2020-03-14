Watch
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 3, Sweetly Sings Nursery Rhyme To Baby Brother Psalm, 10 Mos

Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
Kim Kardashian provided another precious bonding moment between her kids when she posted a video of Chicago singing a classic nursery rhyme to her brother Psalm!

Another day, another amazing memory that Kim Kardashian, 39, has posted for the world to see. This time around it centered on her daughter Chicago, 3, adorably singing “Rain, Rain, Go Away” to her baby brother Psalm, 10 Mos, in a new video shared on Kim’s Instagram account on Saturday, March 14. Her baby girl could not have been more precious as she belted out the words while wearing a velour track suit that came equipped with the cutest accessory: pink angel wings! Psalm, meanwhile, appeared to be having an absolute blast while his older sister sweetly sang to him. He flailed his arms about in a blue and white top during the adorable bonding moment that left fans repeatedly saying how “cute” they were.

2020 has already brought out many moments from Chicago, Psalm, and their siblings North, 6, and Saint, 4, to ogle over on social media. Kim and Kanye West‘s oldest child built a special “quarantine” house for her dolls that were fashioned after her superstar parents on Friday, March 13. The Kim and Kanye dolls shared a table which displayed a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, and the house even boasted a bed, cut-outs for windows and wall art (AKA, a drawing of cherries with North’s name underneath). Nice job North!

Chicago also brought it, fashion wise, when Kim posted a video of her trying on her heels on Wednesday, March 11. “Are you wearing mommy’s heels?” Kim asked while recording her little girl doing her thang. “Yea” she then sweetly replied to her doting mother. “Do you love them?” the KKW Beauty founder followed up to which Chicago gave a softer “yea” in response. Aww.

Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants To Play

Kim and Kanye’s brood have also enjoyed their time with one another as a big group recently. She posted a sweet video of them playing fort together on Friday, March 6, that was appropriately called “Morning Fort Trains.” There was so much to take in from the footage, one being Saint and Chi cozying up inside one of the forts, wearing colorful pajamas, and enjoying a snack with one another.