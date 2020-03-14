Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 3, Sweetly Sings Nursery Rhyme To Baby Brother Psalm, 10 Mos

Kim Kardashian provided another precious bonding moment between her kids when she posted a video of Chicago singing a classic nursery rhyme to her brother Psalm!

Another day, another amazing memory that Kim Kardashian, 39, has posted for the world to see. This time around it centered on her daughter Chicago, 3, adorably singing “Rain, Rain, Go Away” to her baby brother Psalm, 10 Mos, in a new video shared on Kim’s Instagram account on Saturday, March 14. Her baby girl could not have been more precious as she belted out the words while wearing a velour track suit that came equipped with the cutest accessory: pink angel wings! Psalm, meanwhile, appeared to be having an absolute blast while his older sister sweetly sang to him. He flailed his arms about in a blue and white top during the adorable bonding moment that left fans repeatedly saying how “cute” they were.

2020 has already brought out many moments from Chicago, Psalm, and their siblings North, 6, and Saint, 4, to ogle over on social media. Kim and Kanye West‘s oldest child built a special “quarantine” house for her dolls that were fashioned after her superstar parents on Friday, March 13. The Kim and Kanye dolls shared a table which displayed a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, and the house even boasted a bed, cut-outs for windows and wall art (AKA, a drawing of cherries with North’s name underneath). Nice job North!

Chicago also brought it, fashion wise, when Kim posted a video of her trying on her heels on Wednesday, March 11. “Are you wearing mommy’s heels?” Kim asked while recording her little girl doing her thang. “Yea” she then sweetly replied to her doting mother. “Do you love them?” the KKW Beauty founder followed up to which Chicago gave a softer “yea” in response. Aww.

Kim and Kanye’s brood have also enjoyed their time with one another as a big group recently. She posted a sweet video of them playing fort together on Friday, March 6, that was appropriately called “Morning Fort Trains.” There was so much to take in from the footage, one being Saint and Chi cozying up inside one of the forts, wearing colorful pajamas, and enjoying a snack with one another.