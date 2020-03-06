Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video Of All 4 Kids — North, Saint, Chicago, & Psalm — Playing Together

Kim Kardashian posted a video of her 4 kids having a blast with one another and it is so freaking cute!

What a way to start your weekend! Kim Kardashian, 39, gave her millions of fans a birds eye view of what it’s like to be a mother of four children (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 9 Mos) when she posted an adorable video of her little ones interacting with one another on Friday, March 6. The clip, which Kim called, “Morning Fort Trains,” began with the KKW Beauty founder approaching one of the those cleverly made forts. “So what is this that I see in the kitchen?” she said. “I hear some noises in here!” Kim then opened up the fort to find Saint and Chicago chilling in their colorful pajamas while enjoying their snacks. Too cute! One of the two of them then asked the doting mother if she could close the door to the fort which she happily obliged.

Now onto the other two! Psalm was then seen relaxing in a bin of sorts while Kim did her best to get his attention. “Psalm. Is this your spot?” she asked him while the oldest of all of them, North, crawled into her own fort of sorts. Chicago, or “Chi” as she’s referred to, then once again Kim to close the door amid all the pandemonium going on in the Kardashian/West household. Kim then tried to get the three eldest to focus on their baby brother and witness the adorableness he was doing.

Chi, however, wasn’t impressed and kept trying to stay in her part of the fort while the others played around her. Kim also didn’t allow Saint to have her phone during the footage that left fans in hysterics. Others were just happy to see all of them happily playing with one another. “They are very very cute. Chi Chi just melts my heart,” one wrote on Twitter.

Morning Fort Trains 😂 pic.twitter.com/4auYsDODDW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

Kim has given fans sneak peaks into the lives of her children many times over the years. She showed off their epic playroom last month that included a bunch of fun toys and items including a fake supermarket just for Chi!