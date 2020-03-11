Chicago West, 2, Wears Kim Kardashian’s Heels While Rocking All Pink Outfit — Cute Video

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, two-year-old Chicago West, looked so adorable dressed up in a pink outfit while wearing her ‘mommy’s heels!’

Kim Kardashian has a pint-sized fashionista on her hands! In a new addition to her March 11 Instagram story, Kim shared a clip of her two-year-old daughter, Chicago West, dressed up in an all pink outfit, with a special pair of shoes on her little feet! “Are you wearing mommy’s heels?” Kim asked while recording her little girl. Chicago, who Kim shares with husband Kanye West, 42, sweetly cooed “yea” in reply to her mom, 39. Kim then asked her daughter, “Do you love them?” To which Chicago gave a soft “yea” in response. From there, things only got cuter!

Little Chicago wore an all pink ensemble, complete with matching top and pants, her mom’s pink, peep-toe heels, and a glittering pink purse! “Look at my purse,” Chicago told her mom. “Oh my gosh I love your purse,” Kim told her daughter. The two-year-old told her mom that the purse was pink, reminding her, “It’s not blue.” But, Chicago did make a caveat, saying that, though she doesn’t like blue, she does love pink and purple!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s daughter truly has her mom wrapped around her little finger, but so do all of her kids! Kim also shares daughter North, 6, son Saint, 4, and son Psalm, 10 mos., with Kanye, making their brood one big happy family! And they often share sweet bonding moments together as a whole family. On March 7, Kim shared yet another photo of her little ones swinging away on the swing set on a bright, beautiful day! Saint, Chicago, and Psalm looked so giddy as they swayed in the wind. Fans fell head over heals for the siblings, who will keep that memory forever!

And while the serene snap of the three little ones swinging away looked positively relaxing, Kim also captures some of the more chaotic moments with four children under the age of seven! On March 6, Kim showed off her children’s fort train — or airplane! Each little one had their own spot, including tiny Pslam who led the troupe sitting in his tiny, padded seat. Clearly, there is never a dull moment with Kim and her kiddos and we cannot wait to see what she shares next!